Benedict Cumberbatch to Star In 4 Major Movies Before Doctor Strange 3 (Confirmed)

Benedict Cumberbatch's post-Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness schedule made it clear that the actor had hardly slowed down while the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme remained offscreen. Since the 2022 Marvel sequel, Cumberbatch has appeared in or led seven different films, consistently taking on high-profile roles outside the superhero space. With four more major projects confirmed before Doctor Strange 3, audiences have no shortage of opportunities to see him in new performances, even as demand for his solo MCU return continues to grow.

While Benedict Cumberbatch clearly has a long-term future in the MCU, Marvel Studios is far more selective about which standalone sequels it prioritizes right now.

Despite the popularity of films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is showing little urgency in moving forward with direct follow-ups, instead centering its slate on two upcoming Avengers films and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latter being a joint production with Sony Pictures.

As a result, Disney is effectively placing most of its MCU focus for 2026 and 2027 on large-scale ensemble events rather than individual character stories.

That strategy leaves Doctor Strange 3 in a familiar position: heavily requested by fans, frequently discussed, but not officially in development.

In the meantime, Cumberbatch remains extremely busy, with several high-profile projects on the horizon, including his return to the MCU, though not in a solo film as Stephen Strange.

The 4 Big Benedict Cumberbatch Movies Releasing Before Doctor Strange 3

Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Strange's status in Avengers: Doomsday remains officially unconfirmed, but that doesn't mean he won't appear. Strange was last seen at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when he entered the Dark Dimension with Clea (Charlize Theron) to repair an incursion he caused, and Marvel has yet to show what happens next.

However, Cumberbatch has repeatedly reassured fans that Doctor Strange is not done in the MCU. He has stated plainly that the character is "coming" and that audiences will "definitely" see him again, while also hinting in other interviews that his return may align more directly with Avengers: Secret Wars. His comments suggest that Strange's absence from Doomsday marketing is intentional rather than indicative of a reduced role in the Multiverse Saga finale.

Narratively, Doctor Strange remains one of the most critical figures in the MCU's Multiversal storyline, particularly given his firsthand experience with incursions. Whether he appears late in Avengers: Doomsday or is held back for a more prominent role in Secret Wars, Doctor Strange will be an Avenger soon enough.

Blood on Snow

One of Cumberbatch's most notable upcoming projects is Blood on Snow, a thriller directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and based on Jo Nesbo's novel. Cumberbatch steps into the film as The Fisherman, replacing Tom Hardy after the actor exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

With principal photography already wrapped, Blood on Snow stands out as a significant non-MCU showcase for the actor.

Wife & Dog

Another major project on Cumberbatch's upcoming slate is Wife & Dog, a black comedy written and directed by Guy Ritchie.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the film is described as a return to the sharp, cutthroat world of the British aristocracy that Ritchie previously explored in The Gentlemen, positioning Cumberbatch squarely within that stylized, dialogue-driven sandbox.

Rogue Male

Cumberbatch continues to champion Rogue Male as a long-gestating passion project under his SunnyMarch banner. He remains committed to starring in and producing the adaptation of Geoffrey Household's 1939 novel, which he has described as a major influence on Ian Fleming's James Bond.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast (via Deadline), Cumberbatch said the team is aiming to schedule production for 2026, though his other major commitments may impact timing.

Bonus: Morning

Another project loosely connected to Cumberbatch's upcoming slate is Morning, a futuristic drama that was announced in 2022 but remains in an uncertain status.

Cumberbatch was previously attached in a supporting role, playing the late husband of Laura Dern's character, with the film set to explore a near-future society that has eliminated the need for sleep.

The project generated early buzz but has not moved into production publicly. As of now, it is unclear whether Morning is still moving forward or if it will materialize before Doctor Strange 3.