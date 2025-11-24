Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms Doctor Strange’s MCU Future

Benedict Cumberbatch provided a definitive update about his future as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Doctor Strange's last MCU appearance was during the events of his solo film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when he went up against Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch while protecting newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from her wrath. After defeating Wanda, the sequel's post-credits scene confirmed that Strange was headed to the Dark Dimension with Clea to fix an incursion that he caused in the first place. Doctor Strange was never seen again (so far) after going to the Dark Dimension.

The culmination of the Multiverse Saga is set to be headlined by a two-part event, namely Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange is not part of the announced cast list for Doomsday, but a new update from the actor should ease fans' worries.

Speaking with Collider while promoting his new drama, The Thing with Feathers, Benedict Cumberbatch said that he "has more than sense" for what his future as Doctor Strange in the MCU looks like, while also reassuring that fans will "definitely" see his Marvel character again at some point.

"He's coming. At some point. Yeah, you definitely will [see him again]."

Meanwhile, while speaking in a separate interview with Smartless, Cumberbatch appeared to hint that he is coming back in Avengers: Secret Wars, with him saying that he has "other huge commitments involving cloaks" next year, which is the same year when Secret Wars is expected to be filmed:

"[Next year], there are other huge commitments involving cloaks floating about."

In a previous interview in September 2025, Cumberbatch addressed his absence in Marvel Studios' official announcement of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, playfully responding with, "Maybe they just didn’t have enough chairs."

Cumberbatch's latest definitive update about his Doctor Strange future indicates that his character's return is a crucial plot point in the Multiverse Saga, as he is needed to explain the incursions already occurring across the various Earths. Given his mystical knowledge and experience with the Multiverse, Doctor Strange is a proven asset in the Earth's Mightiest Heroes' fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday follows the grand team-up between the titular heroes, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men as they go up against Doctor Doom in a Multiversal clash. The movie boasts a star-studded cast of 27 Marvel actors, featuring the likes of Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Simu Liu, David Harbour, Chris Hemsworth, and Patrick Stewart. Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Doctor Strange's MCU Return is Either a Good or Bad Sign for the MCU

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch's latest comments should drum up the hype for his MCU return in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. However, fans would argue that his comeback is a double-edged sword for the MCU, considering that it is unknown how his experience with Clea in the Dark Dimension changed his perspective about the Multiverse.

It's possible that Doctor Strange could potentially form an alliance with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, considering that the rumored motivation for Doom is to put an end to the incursions.

However, this alliance could push the heroes to the brink because Doom's successful manipulation of someone powerful, like Doctor Strange, could lead to the protagonists' downfall.

Still, seeing Doctor Strange return to the MCU's future is an important piece of the Multiversal puzzle, as the character has consistently served as an anchor to these stories. Doctor Strange could continue his role of informing the heroes of the threat they are about to face and remind them that a Multiversal clash is a dangerous path, as it involves the destruction of all realities.