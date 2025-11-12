Marvel Studios’ Biggest Upcoming MCU Movie Will Undergo Reshoots

A new report stated that Marvel Studios' biggest MCU crossover will undergo reshoots in 2026. The anticipation is high for Avengers: Doomsday, especially after filming wrapped in September 2025 after a five-month production. The hype grew further when news broke that Marvel Studios will end 2025 with perhaps its biggest surprise yet by showcasing the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday during screenings for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

As with other MCU movies, some have speculated that reshoots are inevitable for a colossal film like Avengers: Doomsday, especially after a previous report from insider Daniel Richtman claimed that additional photography for Doomsday is planned for a later date. And now, a new filming update for Doomsday emerged online.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) shared in a report that additional photography for Avengers: Doomsday is expected to take place in Spring 2026. The outlet also noted that AGBO and the Russo Brothers are currently in post-production for the MCU's biggest upcoming movie.

THR also claimed in their report that filming will commence on Avengers: Secret Wars in Summer 2026. THR seemingly debunked the previous listing from Hollywood North Buzz claiming that Secret Wars' production will run for five months from April to September 2026 because it would not fall under the reported summer timeline.

The reshoots for Doomsday are hardly surprising, considering that it has been a norm for Marvel Studios, especially for a film with such a massive ensemble and the need to fine-tune an intricate, high-stakes story.

The fact that Doomsday is also in post-production is a promising sign because the Russo Brothers would see firsthand what needs to be reshot and polished, leading to a seamless transition for its round of additional photography next spring.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday has a confirmed lineup of 27 Marvel stars, which includes the likes of David Harbour, Simu Liu, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Robert Downey Jr. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why Reshoots Will Benefit Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

Although reshoots for Avengers: Doomsday will happen in the same year of its release, this should not be a cause of concern for fans, especially if this is part of Marvel Studios' plan for the crossover movie. The additional photography could help the Russo Brothers fine tune Doomsday's emotional payoff, overall pacing, and complex narrative that could be the defining factor of its potential success in the eyes of many MCU diehards.

A past rumor claimed that Avengers: Doomsday is hiding many secret characters, and the reshoots could be the perfect time to add them. It's possible that this additional photography is planned to integrate those special cameos or adjust key scenes to integrate these characters seamlessly without disrupting the original shoot.

A good example of how reshoots benefited a previous MCU flick was during Avengers: Endgame's hectic production. The portals scene was a major part of Endgame's reshoots, and the Russo Brothers fought to give each of the major Marvel heroes make their unique entrance through the portals.

A similar thing could be happening behind the scenes, and the Russos could use Doomsday's reshoot timeline to make some more magic and make Marvel Studios' biggest movie even more special before it premieres in December 2026.