Lucasfilm Just Released Its Best 'Andor' Poster 6 Months Too Late

Lucasfilm officially released the best Andor poster six months after its release on Disney+, and there's a compelling reason why this one outshines the others. Andor is perhaps one of the best Star Wars shows due to its extensive effort in showcasing the perfect balance in terms of the Empire's brutality, the looming threat of the Death Star, and the rise of the Rebellion. The Diego Luna-led series earned a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, which is a testament to how beloved the series truly is from fans and critics.

Sideshow Collectibles officially unveiled an official Lucasfilm-licensed Andor poster that is deemed by many as the best one yet for the series because it depicts specific moments from Season 1 of the hit Star Wars show and has a strong overall design.

This officially licensed Fine Art Print is from artist Wolfgang LeBlanc, and it only has a limited number of pieces available.

A closer look at the poster shows an incredible look at some of Andor's main characters, showcasing the likes of the titular Rebel, Mon Mothma, Maarva, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Luthen Rael, Kino Loy, Karis Nemik, Vel Sartha, and Cinta Kaz.

Some of the moments depicted in Andor's best poster includes the iconic Narkina 5 escape from Andor Season 1, the uprising in Ferrix, Dedra Meero as a menacing overseer from the Imperial Security Bureau, a glimpse at Nemik which serves as a reminder of his manifesto that reverberated across the rebellion, and Luthen Rael's emotional speech about sacrifice.

Andor has no shortage of posters throughout its two-season run on Disney+. Perhaps one of the most iconic is the Season 2 poster, which showed Diego Luna's titular rebel hero looking over his shoulders as if waiting for the right moment to strike.

Another poster for the show's sophomore run boasts Andor's massive ensemble, which includes more memorable Star Wars characters, such as K2SO, Orson Krennic, and Saw Gerrera.

As part of Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, this 18-character poster for Andor Season 2 was exclusively released to attendees of the event, which heavily featured all the main characters, ships, and even the Death Star to capture what the final season was about.

This Andor Season 2 poster pushed the duo of Cassian and K2SO in the spotlight, giving fans a preview of their compelling dynamic in both the series and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

A variant poster featuring Andor Season 2 big bad Orson Krennic with an Imperial backdrop was also highlighted.

A stunning poster showing Cassian in the agricultural farm world named Mina-Rau that was heavily featured in the first three episodes of Andor Season 2 is pushed to the forefront here.

The Death Star (aka the weapon that caused Andor's demise in Rogue One) is front and center in this Andor Season 2 poster.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor follows the journey of rebel spy Cassian Andor in the years leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The Lucasfilm-produced series starred Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Ben Mendelsohn, and Alan Tudyk. Season 1 premiered on Disney+ on September 21, 2022 while Season 2 was released on April 22, 2025.

Andor's Best Poster Is the Perfect Reminder Why the Show Is Incredible

Sideshow Collectible's new poster perfectly captured what moments made Andor Season 1 captivating.

Aside from perfectly weaving together these story elements, the Andor poster also positioned the characters in a way that it makes sense when considering their journey. For example, Cassian is positioned as the one essentially carrying the weight of his and the other characters' journey while the ordinary people in Ferrix at the bottom serves as a symbolism for their looming uprising that kickstarted in the Season 1 finale.

This Andor poster also featured elements that need a second look in order to decipher more of the details, such as the silhouette of the Death Star behind Luthen, the AT-AT in the background, and the TIE fighter's beam that is pointed directly at Luthen that foreshadows his doomed fate in Season 2.

All in all, what made this poster unique is the fact that it serves as a fitting narrative summary of what transpired during the show's debut season, highlighting key stories that further prove why Andor is the best Star Wars show.