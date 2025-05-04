Andor Season 2 Just Brought Back 5 Key 'Rogue One' Characters (Photos)

Andor Season 2's second arc was a fruitful effort for Rogue One fans, as it debuted the return of several big-name characters from the 2016 movie. Considering Andor is technically a prequel to Rogue One, it would make sense that it shares some of its primary cast. However, Season 2 has been reported to include even more familiar faces from the beloved star-faring thriller.

After bringing back key Rogue One characters like Cassian Andor, Director Krennic, and Mon Mothma to kick off Season 2, the show's second arc (taking place three years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope) included even more, this time focusing primarily on the rebel side of the Rogue One equation.

Luna returns for the show's second season along with stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Adria Arjona, and Stellan Skarsgård, as well as series creator Tony Gilroy, wrapping up this critically acclaimed Star Wars espionage story heading into Rogue One.

Five New Rogue One Characters Debuted in Andor Season 2

Saw Gerrera

Star Wars

Andor Season 2 saw the return of Forest Whitaker as the extremist rebel Saw Gerrera. Saw has appeared in several Star Wars projects over the years but most notably in Rogue One prior to this. In that film, Saw was seen as a gone-over-the-edge terrorist, leading a band of rebels deemed too extreme for the Rebel Alliance.

When Saw popped up in Andor Season 2, he had not yet completely lost it quite like he had in the 2016 film. However, he slowly gets there as the cracks in his rebel plan begin to show, and he looks a little worse for wear when his story picks up in the new Disney+ series.

Bail Organa

Star Wars

In one of the most shocking cameos in Andor so far, Bail Organa returned to the Star Wars canon, greeting Mon Mothma as she entered the Senate party that became a primary set piece for Season 2, Episode 6.

While Bail looks and sounds about the same in Andor as in Rogue One, it is notable that for his appearance in the streaming series, Bail is not played by longtime actor Jimmy Smits but has been recast with Benjamin Bratt.

Moroff

Star Wars

Moroff is a Gigoran mercenary who works as a part of Saw Gerrera's rebel team. While most of Saw's crew are not to be trifled with, Moroff serves as the squad's towering muscle, wielding incredible strength and a massive Gatling gun.

Fans have not seen Moroff in action in Andor yet (as he is mainly relegated to set dressing in the series), whereas in Rogue One, the character fires off a few shots during the siege of Jedha City.

Benthic

Star Wars

Benthic (aka Tubes) is one of the pilots on Saw's team in Rogue One and Andor. The Tognath mercenary joins Saw's rebel sect with his brother. His prowess in the air is one of his defining features.

In Andor Season 2, Benthic helps keep Saw's prisoners (namely Andor's rebel friend, Wilmon) in check. In Rogue One, he plays a similar role as a devoted soldier committed to the cause.

Edrio

Star Wars

The other Tognath on Saw's team is Edrio. Edrio returned to the Disney+ series in the second arc of Season 2, watching as Wil attempted to teach one of Saw's rebels how to properly deploy a rhydonium bomb.

Edrio, Benthic's brother, is seen in Rogue One as one of the longest-standing members of Saw's rebel group before dying during the Death Star test on Jedha.

Andor Season 2 once again focuses on Diego Luna's rebel spy as he navigates the early years of the Rebellion. This time, instead of taking place over one year like the first season, the second batch of episodes spans four years, each three-episode arc being one in-universe year apart. Three-episode batches drop on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays.