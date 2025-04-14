Andor Season 2: All 15 Star Wars Characters Confirmed to Appear

Andor Season 2 is fast approaching its release date as Star Wars gets set to bring back a cast full of intriguing, thrilling characters.

Following the release of a unique new Star Wars special, fans will finally have a chance to revisit the world of Andor more than two years after Season 1 dominated Disney+. With this being the show's final season, the story will take fans up to the events of Episode IV, filling in a few more gaps in the Star Wars timeline.

Season 2 is now set to begin its run on Disney+ on April 22 with a three-episode premiere.

Every Character in Andor Season 2

Diego Luna - Cassian Andor

Diego Luna

Coming back to lead the way in Andor Season 2 will be Diego Luna as the titular Cassian Andor. This will continue his run in the Star Wars universe after his introduction in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor's first season.

Season 1 featured Andor long before fighting for the Resistance against the Empire, largely looking out for himself as he joined the fight for freedom.

The big question going into Season 2 is how the rest of Andor's journey is filled in before his ultimate death in Rogue One alongside Jyn Erso. He will continue to build on his status with the Resistance and take on new missions, all while the Empire's Death Star project comes closer to fruition.

Stellan Skarsgård - Luthen Rael

Stellan Skarsgård

Known for his epic monologues and his smarts, Stellan Skarsgård will unsurprisingly be back in play for Andor Season 2 as Luthen Rael, even though his presence in marketing has been minimal.

Luthen is one of the underground leaders for the Rebels who also works as an antique dealer on Courouscant, one of the key locales from Star Wars' prequel trilogy.

Season 1 finished with Luthen officially teaming up with Andor in their joint fight against the Empire. While details on the new season are minimal as of writing, their hot-and-cold relationship is sure to be one of the driving forces of the overall narrative moving forward.

Adria Arjona - Bix Caleen

Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona stars in her role in Andor Season 2 as Bix Caleen, an arms dealer on Ferrix who is also one of Andor's closest allies.

Bix went through more than her fair share of trauma and loss in Season 1, but in the final episodes, Andor assisted her in escaping to a new planet.

Set photos from Season 2 have already spoiled Bix and Andor's reunion, although her specific role in the new season is still a mystery. However, after pulling through being tortured and imprisoned, she turns out to be quite a strong character in her own right as viewers look to find out if she will rejoin the battle against the Empire.

Kyle Soller - Syril Karn

Kyle Soller

Kyle Soller was featured heavily in Andor Season 1 as Syril Karn, who was an employee at the Imperial Bureau of Standards after working as an Imperial-era deputy inspector. However, he was relieved of duty thanks to an incident involving the deaths of multiple Pre-Mor employees in his search for Andor and Luthen.

At the end of Season 1, he rescued Dedra Meero as he helped the ISB on their hunt for Andor on Ferrix. While this was the last time fans saw him, he is sure to be out for revenge against the titular hero as he pushes to rise up the organizational ranks before Season 2 comes to an end.

Denise Gough - Dedra Meero

Denise Gough

Another core antagonist in Season 1 was Denise Gough's Dedra Meero, an ISB Lieutenant Supervisor who heavily pursued Andor while pushing for more power within the Empire.

Meero is one of the first Imperial officials to learn of the Rebellion as it was formed, doing whatever she could to rise up the ranks and destroy the enemy before it was too late.

Known for her ambition and drive, she was relentless in her chase for Andor and co. in Season 1 as the Rebellion strengthened its ranks and moved forward with its mission. Season 2 should feature much more of the same from Meero as she continues pursuing the Rebels..

Genevieve O'Reilly - Mon Mothma

Genevieve O'Reilly

Genevieve O'Reilly is quickly becoming a regular in the Star Wars universe with her fourth live-action appearance as Mon Mothra. This will follow up her efforts in Rogue One, Ahsoka, and 10 of Andor's first 12 episodes in Season 1.

For Andor, Mothra is seen helping fun the Rebels' cause against the Empire from the shadows, secretly doing anything in her power to fight the battle at hand.

Season 2 is set to bring her back for an important supporting role as she continues working with the Rebels and standing tall against her enemies.

Alan Tudyk - K-2SO

Alan Tudyk

Voiceover maestro Alan Tudyk will be back for his second live-action Star Wars project as the lovable droid K-2SO. This will mark his first time playing the role since his big-screen debut in 2016's Rogue One.

K-2SO is one of Andor's most loyal companions, assisting him in his endeavors throughout his final years of life in Rogue One. Season 2 is sure to put them on even more wild adventures together earlier in their tenure together before his final moments on Scariff.

Ben Mendelsohn - Orson Callan Krennic

Ben Mendelsohn

Coming back for another round of antagonistic storylines is Orson Callan Krennic, the Director of the Imperial Military Department of Advanced Weapons Research for the Empire. Ben Mendelsohn will be back in play for his second season of Andor after first debuting in Rogue One.

While the story has already tackled an interaction with Darth Vader for Krennic in Rogue One, Andor Season 2 is sure to continue showing his reign of terror over the galaxy.

Muhannad Bhaier - Wilmon Paak

Muhannad Bhaier

Muhanned Bahair's Wilmon Paak was seen in five episodes of Andor's first season, and he is lined up to return in Season 2. He is a Ferrix native who helps out Andor and his team in battles on that world.

Wilmon's most notable moment came when he created the bomb that blew up on Ferrix during Maarva's funeral procession in the Season 1 finale. After escaping with Bix, he is set to be back alongside her and Andor as they continue fighting the Empire.

Joplin Sibtain - Brasso

Joplin Sibtain

Joplin Sibtain's Brasso, one of Cassian and Maarva Andor's most loyal friends on Ferrix, made appearances in half of Season 1's 12 episodes. He even took on the responsibility of taking care of Maarva and the Andor family droid during Cassian's long absences.

Brasso was last seen fleeing Ferrix alongside Bix and Wilmon after leading the funeral procession for Maarva in Season 1's last episode.

Faye Marsay - Vel Sartha

Faye Marsay

Faye Marsay takes on a role in Andor as Vel Sartha, one of the rebels in the network operated by Luthen Rael who fought against the Empire. She is also Mon Mothma's cousin, giving the Rebellion a much further spread across the galaxy.

Vel is expected to work closely with Luthen again in Andor Season 2 after escaping Ferrix during the finale battle in Season 1, Episode 12.

Varada Sethu - Cinta Kaz

Varada Sethu

Varada Sethu is another part of the lengthy cast list for Andor Season 2 with her role as Cinta Kaz. She is another member of the rebel network run by Luthen Rael, helping him out on multiple occasions in Season 1.

Kaz was last seen escaping Ferrix next to Vel and the others at the end of Season 1, and she is expected to play a similar role in Season 2.

Elizabeth Dulau - Kleya Marki

Elizabeth Dulau

Elizabeth Dulau takes on a key supporting role in Andor as Kleya Marki, one of the concierges at Luthen Rael's gallery of artifacts and antiques.

She also helped work as a spy and insider for Luthen and his rebels, and fans expect that she will embrace that same role moving forward into Andor's newest episodes.

Forest Whitaker - Saw Gerrera

Forest Whitaker

Making a name for himself in the greater Star Wars universe is Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, who has portrayed Saw Gerrera for years. The character has appeared in live-action in both Rogue One and Andor, and he made multiple appearances across the animated side of Star Wars as well.

After helping lead the Rebels during the Clone Wars, he had a quick interaction with Andor during their fight against the Empire in Andor Season 1. His role in Season 2 is unknown, but he is sure to give the titular hero plenty of assistance in his final on-screen adventure.

Kathryn Hunter - Eedy Karn

Kathryn Hunter

Kathryn Hunter had a major impact on Andor Season 1 as she portrayed Eedy Karn, the mother of Deputy Inspector Syril Karn.

Living on Corouscant, she has a difficult relationship with her son as seen in their minimal interactions from Season 1. That relationship should be explored further in Season 2 as tensions rise with Syril and his quest.