Star Wars Confirms 9 Major 'Andor' Characters Are Still Alive During 'Rogue One'

A heavy handful of key characters from Andor were confirmed to still be alive by the time the events of Rogue One begin. This update comes directly from the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise, offering fans new insight into how the timelines of the two stories align.

By the end of Andor Season 2, several familiar faces are still alive as the timeline catches up with Rogue One. While key players like Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) and Lonni Jung (Robert Emms) don't survive the series finale, many others go on to play pivotal roles in the original trilogy era. Some become central to the Rebellion's efforts in Rogue One and even A New Hope, while others quietly fade from the larger Star Wars canon. Andor is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

Here's a full list of the confirmed main characters who make it out of Andor alive:

Andor's Main Characters Alive During Rogue One

Cassian Andor

Andor

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Diego Luna's Cassian Andor survives the events of Andor Season 2 and fully commits to the Rebel cause by the finale. His transformation from reluctant fugitive to dedicated operative sets the stage for his Captain role in Rogue One.

By the time the film begins, Cassian is a high-ranking intelligence officer for the Rebel Alliance and is trusted with critical missions, like the one in which he is headed off to the Ring of Kafrene to speak with Tivik, his first scene in Rogue One.

K-2SO

Andor

K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, is successfully reprogrammed by Cassian and the Rebel Alliance in Season 2, Episode 9 of Andor. By the final episodes, he's fully operational and fighting alongside Cassian as his loyal sidekick, just as fans remember from Rogue One.

Vel Sartha

Andor

Vel Sartha, played by Faye Marsay, survives the events of Andor Season 2 and continues serving the Rebellion from their Yavin base. Though she doesn’t appear in Rogue One, she seems to play a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the lead-up to its events.

After Cassian rescues Kleya Marki, Vel receives key intel about the Death Star and passes it on to her cousin Mon Mothma, aiding the Rebellion's growing awareness of the Empire’s ultimate weapon. She's last seen speaking with Kleya after Luthen's death, quietly continuing her fight against the Empire.

Wilmon Paak

Andor

Wilmon Paak, portrayed by Muhannad Bhaier, is still alive at the end of Andor Season 2, though he also does not appear in Rogue One. Having survived the riot on Ferrix and the fallout of the Empire's crackdown, Wilmon presumably remains a symbol of youthful rebellion alongside Dreena on Yavin 4 in future years.

Kleya Marki

Andor

Kleya Marki, played by Elizabeth Dulau, plays a major role in the final episodes of Andor Season 2 and emerges as a key figure in the Rebellion. Much of her backstory is revealed in Episode 10, showing how Luthen saved and trained her as a secret operative.

After Luthen's capture, Kleya carries out a daring infiltration of an Imperial hospital to say goodbye, then escapes Coruscant with help from Cassian, K-2SO, and Melshi. Though she doesn't appear in Rogue One, her actions directly contribute to the Rebels' growing intelligence network on Yavin 4.

Bix Caleen

Andor

It was revealed in the Andor finale that Bix (Adria Arjona) had a child with Cassian, though he never knew of the pregnancy before his death at Scarif in Rogue One.

By 1 BBY, Bix was raising their baby on Mina-Rau, the quiet planet where she and Andor had previously been seen living. This glimpse hinted at a future shaped by the sacrifices of those who fought to ignite the spark of hope.

Dedra Meero

Andor

Denise Gough's Dedra Meero ends Andor Season 2 in a dramatically fallen state. Once a rising ISB supervisor, her unauthorized obsession with capturing Luthen leads to her arrest after his death, especially when it's revealed she accessed classified information about the Death Star.

Her misstep allows Lonni Jung to pass that intel to the Rebellion, effectively dooming her Imperial career. Dedra is last seen imprisoned in the Narkina facility (the same place Cassian once escaped from), leaving her fate unknown and open to speculation during the events of Rogue One and beyond.

Mon Mothma

Andor

Mon Mothma, portrayed by Genevieve O'Reilly, ends Andor Season 2 just as fans would expect: a focal point of the Rebel Alliance. With Luthen gone, she becomes one of the Rebellion's most prominent leaders, operating from the base on Yavin 4.

She next appears in Rogue One, where she authorizes the Scarif mission, and later in A New Hope as a key strategist behind the attack on the Death Star.

Saw Gerrera

Andor

Saw Gerrera, famously played by Forest Whitaker, remained a fiercely independent and volatile rebel in Andor Season 2. His paranoia and refusal to fully align with Luthen's broader strategy often put him at odds with other rebel factions. This sets up his eventual role in Rogue One, where he leads the Partisans on Jedha before dying in the Death Star's first test.

Andor's Supporting Characters Who Survived Through Rogue One

Bail Organa

Andor

Bail Organa, recast and portrayed in Andor Season 2 by Benjamin Bratt, appears briefly but significantly as a political ally to Mon Mothma and a behind-the-scenes supporter of the Rebel cause. By the end of the season, he is seen helping to coordinate early resistance efforts while continuing to operate cautiously within the Senate.

He next appears in Rogue One, where he prepares to send Princess Leia to find Obi-Wan Kenobi. Sadly, Bail does not survive to appear in A New Hope, as he perishes when the Death Star destroys Alderaan.

Perrin Fertha

Andor

Perrin Fertha, played by Alastair Mackenzie, makes a quiet final appearance in the Andor Season 2 finale after Mon Mothma flees Coruscant for her open rebellion against the Empire.

In a brief moment during the series' closing montage, Perrin is shown sitting comfortably in a transport on Coruscant, with a woman asleep on his shoulder, implying that he has moved on and remarried following Mon's departure.

Ruescott Melshi

Andor

Duncan Pow's Ruescott Melshi, a former Imperial prisoner who helped Cassian escape from Narkina 5 in Andor Season 1, played a pivotal role in the Rebellion's early operations.

Melshi becomes a trusted sergeant and participates in critical missions, including rescuing Jyn Erso from a labor camp in Rogue One. His leadership and courage led him to join the "Rogue One" team, where he fought in the Battle of Scarif to secure the Death Star plans.

Davits Draven

Andor

Davits Draven, played by Alistair Petrie, returned from first appearing in Rogue One, surviving the events of Andor Season 2. He plays a crucial role in coordinating with Cassian and the "Rogue One" team, ensuring the success of their mission, though he was never seen after the Battle of Scarif. Canonically, he's killed by Darth Vader in the comics.

Dreena

Andor

Throughout Season 2 of Andor, Dreena (Ella Pellegrini) is a member of the Ghorman Front, a rebel group resisting the Empire's oppression of Ghorman. During the Ghorman Massacre in 2 BBY, she escaped and sent a desperate radio plea for help. She later fled with fellow rebel Wilmon, eventually settling with him at the Rebel base on Yavin 4 ahead of the Rogue One events.

B2EMO

Andor

B2 eventually found peace alongside Bix and her child on Mina-Rau. Many fans were moved to see him living a quiet, content life by the end of Andor Season 2.

Orson Krennic

Andor

Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) was last seen gazing proudly at the Death Star as it neared completion in Andor, foreshadowing the chaos it would unleash. He later clashed with Grand Moff Tarkin and rebel forces in Rogue One, desperate to maintain control of his project. Krennic died on Scarif when the Death Star, ironically, was used to erase all traces of the rebel breach, including him.