I'm Convinced 1 OG Fantastic Four Actor Will Return In Avengers: Secret Wars Thanks to This New Comment

One original Fantastic Four star may be suiting up once again for Avengers: Secret Wars, if a recent comment is any indication. A new interview has sparked speculation that a veteran cast member from the 2000s-era Marvel films could be making a surprise return in the 2027 multiverse epic. Given how Secret Wars is expected to bring back legacy heroes from across Marvel history, this tease feels more meaningful than ever coming off the First Steps reboot.

Ioan Gruffudd, who played Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the original Fantastic Four films from the mid-2000s, has sparked fresh speculation about a potential return to the Marvel universe, even though he wasn't invited back for Avengers: Doomsday.

Vulture asked Gruffudd whether Marvel Studios had approached him for a role in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps or beyond. He quickly denied any cameo in the new Fantastic Four film, and noted that "fans are convinced" he'll be back in a project "that hasn't been written or filmed yet:"

"I'm not in the new movie. Fans are convinced that I’m going to be in a particular aspect of this universe that hasn't been written or filmed yet."

Given Marvel Studios' ongoing exploration of The Multiverse Saga and the growing list of legacy actors returning in surprise cameos, Gruffudd's name has remained a favorite among fans.

Ioan Gruffudd

With Avengers: Secret Wars expected to feature characters from across Marvel's cinematic history, while also resetting the universe, many believe there's still a real chance he could return as his version of Mr. Fantastic.

Gruffudd elaborated on what's been happening with Fantastic Four cameos, like his old co-star Chris Evans appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine, or John Krasinski popping up as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He concluded his thoughts with a glimmer of hope for fans, "I haven’t been approached to reprise Mister Fantastic. But you never know:"

"But this idea of people showing up has been introduced, like Chris in Deadpool, or I think Mister Fantastic appeared in the guise of John Krasinski at one point. So, no, I haven’t been approached to reprise Mister Fantastic. But you never know."

In a world where Marvel is beginning to fold in past iterations of its characters, as with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, or Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a brief return from Gruffudd in Secret Wars feels more plausible than ever.

More than just a cameo, Secret Wars offers the chance to explore multiversal variants of Reed Richards, a concept long embraced in Marvel Comics. That includes the potential introduction of the Council of Reeds a collective of alternate universe versions of Mr. Fantastic who pool their intellect to solve problems far beyond the reach of any one universe.

Council of Reeds in Secret Wars?

If Marvel goes all-in on the Council of Reeds concept in Avengers: Secret Wars, it would have a unique opportunity to bring together every major live-action version of Mr. Fantastic to date. That includes Pedro Pascal's current MCU Reed Richards (who may also appear as The Maker) but also John Krasinski from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Miles Teller from 2015's FAN4STIC, Ioan Gruffudd, and even Alex Hyde-White from the unreleased 1994 cult classic.

Each actor has portrayed a different take on Marvel's "smartest man alive," and their convergence could offer not only fan service but also a layered exploration of how one character can diverge across infinite realities.

Using the Bridge technology teased in First Steps, Pascal's Reed may discover these Variants as he upgrades his invention from long-range teleportation to multiversal traversal.

This setup would organically pave the way for the Council of Reeds, an interdimensional alliance from the comics. Gruffudd's portrayal, in particular, could serve as a veteran Reed who's been part of the Council for years, lending experience and a nostalgic edge to the ensemble.

With Secret Wars poised to be the culmination of the Multiverse Saga, a Council of Reeds scene would be a fun addition akin to the Council of Kangs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.