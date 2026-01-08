Dreamwork’s Fantasy Franchise Is Dominating Streaming Ahead Of New Movie

DreamWorks' beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise has asserted its streaming dominance ahead of its upcoming new movie. The hit series of fantasy films, which follows a young Viking, Hiccup, as he tries his hand at taming dragons rather than killing them, recently released its first live-action remake in 2025 to near-universal praise, bringing the Isle of Berk back to the big screen like never before.

The How to Train Your Dragon remake arrived on Warner Bros.-owned HBO Max on December 31, after spending several months on Universal's in-house service, Peacock, along with the second two films of the How to Train Your Dragon animated trilogy that fans have come to know and love over the last decade and change.

Since making their HBO Max debut, the hit DreamWorks series has risen to the top of the streaming charts on the service. Three 'How to Train Your Dragon' films now occupy spots on HBO Max's global top 10 movies chart, sitting in the second, third, and fourth spots (via FlixPatrol), behind Leonardo DiCaprio's 2025 thriller, One Battle After Another.

DreamWorks

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake is, as of writing, the top of the three, followed by How to Train Your Dragon 2, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (aka How to Train Your Dragon 3).

This comes as work on a second live-action film based on How to Train Your Dragon has just begun, setting the path toward its eventual June 11, 2027, release date.

What Do We Know About How To Train Your Dragon's New Movie?

Universal Pictures

After soaring to new heights for the franchise at the global box office in 2025, it's a new surprise that the How to Train Your Dragon franchise has already lined up its next big screen venture.

DreamWorks' beloved fantasy franchise will return to theaters in summer 2027, with a sequel to the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon (assumed to be a retelling of the series' second high-flying film). The sequel's official announcement came shortly after the release of the hit 2025 film, with Universal poised to explore the beloved world further.

The last fans heard about the project came late last year, as live-action remake star Mason Thames teased production had just begun. In a November 2025 interview with Screen Rant, the Hiccup actor (replacing Jay Baruchel as the series' iconic hero) posited, "I start in a week or two," when asked about filming for the sequel:

"I start in a week or two. I'm really excited to get back into Hiccup. He's probably my favorite character I've ever been able to play, so yeah, it'll be great."

Filming is expected to continue through most of 2026, with a release date already locked in for June 11, 2027. After that, the future of the franchise remains a massive question.

Universal just opened the Isle of Berk land at its new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida. Given the level of investment the studio has put into the franchise with a project as extensive as Epic Universe, one can assume a third How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake will be promptly greenlit after the second to complete the trilogy.