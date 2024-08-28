Here's The Future of The How To Train Your Dragon Movie Franchise

The How To Train Your Dragon film franchise began in 2010 with the original DreamWorks movie following a struggling young Viking Hiccup and his unlikely pet dragon Toothless.

Since its release, two successors rounded out the animated trilogy, and several short films and TV series were spun off based on the hit movie franchise.

In general, the franchise has not been in the public eye since How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World was released in 2019. However, behind the scenes, How to Train Your Dragon is set for a massive resurgence.

How To Train Your Dragon Movie Live-Action Remake

DreamWorks

Taking a page out of Disney's book, Universal first revealed plans for a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon in February 2023, with Dean DeBlois, the director of the original animated trilogy, returning to head up the new project.

John Powell, who composed the score for the animated films, also rejoined the team to work on the live-action version as well.

Casting for the film was announced in May 2023, with Mason Thames and Nico Parker set to play the lead roles of Hiccup and Astrid.

Gerard Butler, who voiced Stoick in the original films, was confirmed to reprise his role, while other key characters were cast, including Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, and Ruth Codd as Phlegma.

Filming, initially delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, began in January 2024 appropriately in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and wrapped up in May of the same year.

The new live-action How to Train Your Dragon is set to release on June 13, 2025, eyeing a major box office haul following the animated franchise totaling a $1.6 billion haul worldwide.

Will How To Train Your Dragon 4 Ever Release?

As of writing, it appears that a fourth animated How to Train Your Dragon is not in the works and may never happen.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World culminated the trilogy, wrapping up the stories of Hiccup, Astrid, and Toothless nicely with a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Universal shifts gears into the live-action remake space, it is more likely that a new How to Train Your Dragon trilogy will be brought to life on the big screen.

The only reason for hope for a How To Train Your Dragon 4 lies in the fact that DreamWorks animation recently brought back Kung Fu Panda for a fourth film after eight years and Shrek 5 is set to release 16 years after the third. Never say never.

How To Train Your Dragon Universal Orlando Land

In concurrence with the live-action remake, an official How to Train Your Dragon Universal Resort Orlando land is coming in the summer of 2025.

One of the main lands coming to the brand-new Epic Universe in Orlando, Floridia is How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

The first-ever How to Train Your Dragon land is an immersive land that brings the world of Vikings and dragons to life.

While Universal is promising a lot, dragons appear to be truly coming to life, as one "dragon was spotted flying over Epic Universe" by Attractions Magazine on X (formerly Twitter).

Located within the new theme park, this 15.5-acre area will feature attractions like Hiccup's Wing Gliders, a family roller coaster, and the Fyre Drill, an interactive boat ride.

Guests will also get the chance to explore the Viking Training Camp, meet characters like Hiccup and Toothless, and enjoy themed dining at the Mead Hall.

The land will also include unique shopping experiences, offering fans a chance to take home a piece of Berk's magic.

Universal Epic Universe is officially slated to open sometime during 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon opens in theaters on June 13, 2025.