Freakier Friday: Every Popcorn Bucket & Theater Merch Item (Photos)

Freakier Friday is fast approaching its theatrical release, and it becomes the latest blockbuster with its own line of merchandise and popcorn buckets. Marking the latest in a long string of Disney sequels across franchises, Freakier Friday will also become the newest legacy sequel over 20 years after its predecessor hit theaters in 2003. This film will also jump on the new merch trend, giving fans a few new exciting collectibles to help celebrate its release.

Freakier Friday will follow up the efforts of 2003's Freaky Friday, in which Lindsay Lohan's Anna and Jamie Lee Curtis' Tess switch bodies and adjust to one another's lives. Bringing back Lohan and Curtis (along with an exciting cast of co-stars), this story will pick up with Anna and her own kids before yet another body-swapping adventure ensues. Freakier Friday will debut in theaters on Friday, August 8, 2025. Below are all of the popcorn buckets and pieces of merchandise fans can purchase from theaters:

Freakier Friday: Where to Buy Marcus Theaters' Popcorn Bucket

Marcus Theaters

Sticking with the body-swap theme at the center of Freakier Friday's story, Marcus Theaters brings a unique spin to its popcorn containers. Instead of a bucket, fans will get to eat their popcorn out of an 85-oz. theater drink cup. This even comes with a dark cap meant to look like soda and ice on top.

Marcus Theaters

Along the same lines, the drink container from Marcus Theaters looks like a popcorn bucket. Coming at 32 oz. in size, the top of this drink cup replicates popcorn coming out of a bucket, complete with a gold-tipped straw to match the color.

Marcus Theaters

Both items are available on Marcus Theaters' website now. The popcorn bucket costs $22.99 USD, and the drink container costs $18.99 USD.

Regal's Freakier Friday Popcorn Bucket & Merch

Also embracing the switching theme from Freakier Friday, Regal Cinemas will have its own line of themed merchandise for the new sequel.

For the popcorn bucket, fans can purchase the Swapcorn option, a container featuring two different options for snacks. Half of the bucket is classic buttered popcorn, while the other half is caramel.

Regal Cinemas

Additionally, for those seeing the movie at Fan First Screenings on Wednesday, August 6, they have a chance to get a special themed friendship bracelet. Using lettered beads that spell out the movie's title, one bracelet has purple and white beads, while the other uses a green and white color scheme. These bracelets are available while supplies last.

Regal Cinemas

As of writing, there are no prices listed for these items.

Freakier Friday Cinemark Merch

Cinemark Theatres

While Cinemark Theatres does not have a special popcorn bucket or drink, the chain will host a special giveaway for early screenings of Freakier Friday. Those coming to see the movie on Thursday, August 7, will get a free guitar pick keychain (while supplies last), complete with a purple and green background behind the movie's title card.

Freakier Friday: Where to Find AMC's Merch

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres will host early screenings for Lohan and Curtis' new sequel, bringing the same friendship bracelets that Cinemark will have available as well. These will be available on Wednesday, August 6.