Disney Confirms 9 Big Sequel Movies Coming Soon (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

Disney is investing heavily in its major franchises, and its upcoming slate includes sequels to Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar films, as well as some nostalgic titles. The mouse-eared studio has had no shortage of sequels recently, with Captain America: Brave New World, Moana 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King all hitting the screen in the past 12 months.

That slew of sequels is not slowing down any time soon, with over a dozen franchises gaining a new instalment from Disney in the next four years.

Disney's Biggest Confirmed Sequels Over the Next Year and a Half

The latest update to Disney's theatrical slate confirmed that it will be distributing 9 sequel films coming to the big screen in the next 18 months:

Freakier Friday - August 8, 2025

Disney

A sequel to Disney's iconic 2003 teen comedy film, Freakier Friday reunites Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as the mother-daughter duo who are body-swapped once again, this time with three generations of women in the mix-up.

Adding to the chaos is Julia Butters playing Lohan's character's daughter Harper, and Sophia Hammons as Lily, her soon-to-be stepsister. Several original Freaky Friday cast members, including Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon, are also returning for the Disney sequel.

Tron: Ares - October 10, 2025

Disney

Disney's classic trapped-in-a-video-game story, Tron, received its first sequel Tron: Legacy, in 2010 - almost three decades after the original's release. When the next sequel, Tron: Ares, releases in 2025, it will have been nearly 45 years since the franchise began, and it's preparing to make a strong comeback.

Tron: Ares introduces a sophisticated new computer program, Ares, that jumps from the digital world into the physical one on a dangerous mission. Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Evan Peters are some of the new cast members in Tron: Ares, alongside Jeff Bridges, who will reprise his role as Kevin Flynn.

Predator: Badlands - November 7, 2025

20th Century Studios

Director Dan Trachtenberg returns to the Predator franchise after the huge success of 2022's Prey, which took the ancient alien back to the 18th Century. Predator: Badlands goes the other way, taking place in the future on a distant planet, where an outcast Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) finds an ally in an android from the Weyland-Yutani corporation named Thia (Elle Fanning).

Zootopia 2- November 26, 2025

Disney Animation

Almost a decade after the original, Zootopia 2 takes audiences back to the anthropomorphic metropolis.

The story focuses on the policing duo Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) as they hunt down a mysterious new adversary and Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake.

Avatar: Fire and Ash - December 19, 2025

20th Century Studios

Expectations are high for James Cameron's third Avatar film after Avatar: The Way of Water proved lightning could strike twice for the franchise at the box office. Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the franchise's exploration of the sci-fi world of Pandora, as Jake Sully and his family encounter the dangerous new Ash people and fight to protect their home and people from the RDA.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 - May 1, 2026

20th Century Studios

Arriving 20 years after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is another nostalgic Disney sequel. Original cast members Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt are all expected to reprise their roles in a story about fashion magazine mogul Miranda Priestly, who faces a declining print media market and must learn to adapt.

The Mandalorian & Grogu - May 22, 2026

Lucasfilm

In a rare case of a Disney+ TV series receiving a film sequel, The Mandalorian & Grogu continues the story of The Mandalorian. The Star Wars series introduced viewers to Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian, and his adorable young force-sensitive companion Grogu.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will see some faces from Star Wars Rebels appear and introduce new characters like Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt.

Toy Story 5 - June 19, 2026

Pixar

A fifth Toy Story movie may come as a surprise following the neat wrap-up of events in Toy Story 4. Nevertheless, Pixar is forging ahead on a sequel in its most famous franchise, with Toy Story 5 looking at the rise of technology in children's lives, forcing the toys to compete for attention at playtime.

Fans will be excited to learn that several major Toy Story characters will be back in the sequel, which is directed by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo and Finding Dory).

Avengers: Doomsday - December 18, 2026

Marvel Studios

The fifth Avengers film in the MCU will be one of the biggest yet, with over twenty Marvel actors already attached to the superhero crossover film. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are helming Avengers: Doomsday, which also marks the return of MCU original star Robert Downey Jr. in a new role as Victor von Doom.

Bonus: Ice Age 6 - December 18, 2026

Disney

The first Ice Age movie to be produced under the Disney umbrella is the sixth instalment in the franchise. No plot details have been revealed about Ice Age 6. However, D23 Brazil confirmed that original stars Ray Romano (Manny), John Leguizamo (Sid), Queen Latifah (Ellie), Denis Leary (Diego), and Simon Pegg (Buck), would be returning.

Bonus: Frozen 3 - November 24, 2027

Disney

After both Frozen films saw significant success, Disney is capitalizing on its original fairytale franchise with a third film. Little has been revealed about Frozen 3 apart from a piece of concept art that shows Anna, Elsa, and Olaf in an unfamiliar land (that may harbor a dangerous enemy). The third Frozen movie will set up things for Frozen 4, which is also planned.

Bonus: Avengers: Secret Wars - December 17, 2027

Marvel Studios

The final film in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars will be a direct sequel to Avengers: Doomsday and a culmination of dozens of projects in Phases 4-6. Unlike the double bill of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Secret Wars will not film back-to-back with Doomsday, but the movie will end by setting up a new beginning for the MCU.

Bonus: Avatar 4 - December 21, 2029

20th Century Studios

James Cameron has a multi-year plan for his sci-fi Avatar saga, which will continue after 2025's Avatar: Fire and Ash in the currently untitled Avatar 4. The fourth Avatar film is expected to feature a big time jump and will set up the final film, Avatar 5.