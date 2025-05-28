Disney Confirms Its 9 Big Movies Releasing In 2026 (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

Disney is gearing up to own the 2026 box office with its biggest blockbusters. For the first time in years, Star Wars is returning to the big screen alongside Marvel Studios and Pixar, in addition to a confirmed line-up of original titles.

For reference, the House of Mouse will be attempting to follow up on 2025's impressive theatrical line-up, which consisted of Lilo and Stitch, two MCU movies, and sequels such as Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash. Still, fans familiar with Disney's tentpole franchises and mix of new stories won't be able to deny 2026's juggernaut potential.

Disney's 9 Biggest Movies Confirmed for 2026

A recent May 2025 press release from Disney confirmed the nine notable named movies that it'll distribute for theatrical release throughout 2026:

Send Help - January 30, 2026

The Direct

Kicking off Disney's confirmed 2026 slate is Send Help, a survival horror film directed by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Set to be released by Disney's 20th Century Studios, the January flick will focus on the survivors of a plane crash and stars Rachel McAdams, Chris Pang, Dylan O'Brien, and Dennis Haysbert.

Hoppers - March 6, 2026

Pixar

Pixar is looking to deliver not one but two films in 2026, with Hoppers being an all-new, original feature. According to the studio, Hoppers will follow animal-lover Mabel, who uses new tech that allows humans to "hop" human consciousness into robotic animals to communicate with actual animals.

Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong and stars the voice talents of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Hamm.

The Dog Stars - March 27, 2026

The Direct

Another release from 20th Century Studios, The Dog Stars is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film based on Peter Heller's 2012 novel centers on a pilot named Hig (Jacob Elordi) who is surviving a global pandemic in an airplane hanger with his dog and a gunman, played by Josh Brolin.

Directed by Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Blade Runner), The Dog Stars is shooting for box office success with its $100 million budget, but it's also being seen as a financial gamble.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 - May 5, 2026

20th Century Studios

Following a 2026 schedule shake-up, the long-awaited sequel to 2006's The Devil Wears Prada is now confirmed for a May 5 theaterical debut.

According to Variety, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are confirmed to return to the Disney-helmed sequel where Streep's Priestly struggling with the decline of magazine publishing and is now competing against Blunt's Emily, a now-powerful executive with the cash her former boss needs.

The Mandalorian & Grogu - May 22, 2026

Lucasfilm

For the first time since 2019, Star Wars is finally returning to the big screen but with a cinematic tale from Lucasfilm's streaming series from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian.

While the 2026 movie follows Disney+'s series third season, Lucasfilm is keeping the plot underwraps. However, in addition to starring Pedro Pascal (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) as Din Djarin/Mando, The Mandalorian and Grogu is introducing several new characters, including Sigourney Weaver as a pilot, Jonny Coyne as an Imperial antagonist, and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, the son of Return of the Jedi's Jabba the Hutt.

Toy Story 5 - June 19, 2026

Following 2019's Toy Story 4 and serving as the fifth chapter in the fan-favorite Pixar franchise, Toy Story 5 is coming ot theaters in the summer of 2026 with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprising their roles of Woody and Buzz for a story centered on the threat technology poses to toys.

Written and directed by Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo, Wall-E), Toy Story 5 also stars Ana Faris, Conan O'Brien, and Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl.

Moana - July 10, 2026

On the heels of Moana 2's box office performance, Moana is Disney's live-action version of the 2016 animated hit and is expected to continue the franchise's success (and possibly Disney's renewed success with remakes, courtesy of Lilo and Stitch?)

In addition to starring newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as the titular Wayfinder, Dwayne Johnson is also reprising his role of Maui; but this time, in live-action.

Avengers: Doomsday - December 18, 2026

More than seven years after Avengers: Endgame, another Avengers movie is finally on the way with Robert Downey Jr. leading the charge. But unlike previous Avengers movies, this time, RDJ is playing a villain: Doctor Doom.

For Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios has assembled a massive cast of MCU characters both old and new and helmed by Infinity War and Endgame's directing duo, the Russo Brothers. But while this MCU event was originally releasing in May of 2026, Disney recently pushed the film to December where it's fully expected to dominate the December box office.

Ice Age 6 - December 18, 2026

Ice Age 6 stands apart from previous insallments of the long-running animated franchise in that it's the first film not to be produced by Blue Sky Studios but released under the Disney banner.

A sequel to 2016's Ice Age: Collision Course, Ice Age 6 will feature the familiar voice talent of Ray Romano as Manny, Queen Latifah as Ellie, John Leguizamo as Sid, Denis Leary as Diego, and Simon Pegg as "Buck" Wild.