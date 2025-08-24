Dafne Keen Has 3-Word Response to Her 'Avengers Doomsday' Cameo Likelihood

Deadpool & Wolverine actress Dafne Keen offered an optimistic three-word response to her chances of returning in Avengers: Doomsday. The rising star caught her big break as an 11-year-old actress when she was cast as Laura, aka X-23, in Hugh Jackman's Wolverine send-off, Logan. Fortunately, that wasn't the last time fans saw the legendary mutant as he returned under Marvel Studios for Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson.

That Multiversal romp was flooded with cameos and surprise characters, most notably through four heroes who were resisting Cassandra Nova in The Void. Of course, one of them was Dafne Keen's X-23, who helped get Deadpool and Wolverine back to their universe, where she eventually joined them. There has been plenty of talk since about which heroes and villains from Deadpool & Wolverine could be back for Avengers 5, including X-23. Casting rumors have been running rampant for the much-anticipated MCU blockbuster as production continues in the U.K. ahead of its December 18, 2026, release.

X-23 actress Dafne Keen was asked at FAN EXPO Canada (via Austin Medeiros) whether she will return in Avengers: Doomsday, simply responding, "I hope so." This is far from the 20-year-old actress' first comments on a potential MCU return, as she has revealed an interest in reprising X-23 wherever and whenever she can.

Since making her second Marvel appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, Keen has been open about her desire for more Laura in her life. The Logan actress exclusively told The Direct that she would be "very, very open to a big whole action fight team up with The Avengers."

Clearly, the 20-year-old actress has grown very attached to her mutant hero, whom she would happily play "for the rest of [her] life." She added that even if it was just for a "tiny little silly cameo in something," she would happily sign on.

Keen has been known to play coy about her MCU future, as, just one month before she appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine, the Logan star denied her inclusion (via Culture Crave). She said, "It's sad ... I love Hugh Jackman ... Ryan Reynolds is a legend ... It would've been amazing to be a part of it."

Marvel Studios only revealed half of Avengers: Doomsday's cast during the original reveal, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards among the stars.

Will Dafne Keen Return in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Whether it be in Doomsday or Secret Wars, fans are expected to see Deadpool and Wolverine return in one of the upcoming Avengers sequels. As Dafne Keen's X-23 ended the 2024 blockbuster at the dinner table with the mutant duo in their universe, it seems likely that, if they return, she will too.

Scooper Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus recently took to X to respond to a fan asking whether Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will return for Avengers: Doomsday. He teased returns for not just Deadpool, but Wolverine and X-23 too, sharing GIFs of the three mutant icons and simply saying, "They're in."

While Jennifer Garner's Elektra and Wesley Snipes' Blade aren't expected to return, one of Laura's Void fellows, Channing Tatum's Gambit, has officially joined Avengers: Doomsday alongside other X-Men heroes.

There's no denying it would be fun to see X-23 and Gambit reunited to face new threats in Avengers 5, as they presumably developed some bond in The Void. But alas, it seems doubtful either will play a major role in Avengers 5, as the focus will likely remain on the MCU's core heroes.