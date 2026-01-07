Avengers: Doomsday Debuts First Look At Mutant-Hunting Villain’s X-Men Return

Among other things, the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer debuted a first look at the return of some key mutant-killing X-Men villains. The third of four Doomsday teasers is now available online, showing off a sneak peek at the classic Fox X-Men characters set to appear in the upcoming film. While much of the focus from the trailer was on the various heroes putting their stamp on the MCU mega-movie, it also includes a key villain Easter egg that has fans giddy.

During the final shot of Avengers: Doomsday's X-Men trailer, in which James Marsden's Cyclops can be seen blasting his iconic eye lasers into the sky, the gargantuan feet of a mutant-killing Sentinel can be seen stomping in the background. This is the first glimpse of the fan-favorite X-Men villains that fans have gotten attached to the film.

Marvel Studios

Not much of the towering robotic characters are shown, but what was shown is distinctly Sentinel, seemingly being the large metallic boots the formidable foes are known for in the comics.

The Sentinels' involvement in the upcoming movie has long been rumored. Dating back to the movie's production, it was reported that the mutant-hunting murder-bots would be taken over by the villainous Doctor Doom during a battle sequence at the X Mansion, leaving the legendary comic locale decimated in its wake.

Marvel Studios

At this point, the Sentinels and Ian McKellen's Magneto are the only two X-Men villains expected to appear in the film, but there is always the chance that more make themselves known as time goes on.

The Sentinels previously played a significant role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, being created in that film's version of the 1970s to eliminate the 'mutant threat.'

Marvel Comics

Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18 from Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The new Marvel team-up will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes forced to traverse the Multiverse to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as he seeks to conquer not just his own reality but every reality across the MCU Multiverse.

How Will The Sentinels Factor Into Avengers: Doomsday?

To this point, the Sentinels have not been branded as one of the big bads of Avengers: Doomsday. Instead, it has been all Doctor Doom, all the time. However, these mutant-killing weapons of mass destruction appear to be joining the villainous fray.

Previously, leaks from the Doomsday set revealed a crater-filled yard outside of what seemed to be Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. After seeing the Doomsday X-Men trailer, it would seem that this battle is the one taking place at the end of this particular tease.

Early reports suggested this battle would take place between the X-Men and the Earth-616 Avengers, and that may still be the case. Although they may be joined by the towering Sentinels, potentially controlled by the magic-weilding supergenius Doctor Doom.

Perhaps Doom is pitting all these characters against one another for his own personal gain, coming in and calling off the Sentinels (he is very much in control of) to appear as some Multiversal savior from beyond reality. This could help Doom lull these characters into a sense of false security before he returns to conquer their universe entirely.