Marvel Studios Reportedly Reverses Course On Key Thunderbolts Decision

A product leak may have just revealed the future of a key Thunderbolts* decision in the MCU. The 2025 film brought together some of the MCU's most notable antiheroes, forming an unlikely team that was eventually dubbed the New Avengers. Thunderbolts* also addressed some other pressing questions in the MCU, such as: who bought Avengers Tower?

The answer was revealed last year when it was confirmed that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine had purchased Avengers Tower from Tony Stark and renamed it Watchtower. This became the new headquarters for the New Avengers by the end of Thunderbolts* and was featured in the post-credits scene of the film (which was confirmed as a part of Avengers: Doomsday's production).

Marvel Studios

It seemed that Thunderbolts* had set up Watchtower's future in the MCU, though a leak regarding an upcoming LEGO product may dispute that. The leak via Brickmerge (on Reddit) reveals the names of several upcoming LEGO sets reportedly tied to Avengers: Doomsday. One of the names on the list is for "Avengers Tower", which will supposedly feature 954 pieces.

It's entirely possible this is just a placeholder name, and the LEGO set could be renamed Watchtower ahead of its expected October release. But on the other hand, this could also indicate that Marvel Studios has reversed its decision to rename Avengers Tower and reverted to the building's original name.

Marvel Studios

Fans will have noticed that Avengers Tower has undergone a bit of a redesign since Tony Stark occupied it, with Valentina renovating the main bar area and operations hub and removing the iconic Avengers logo. The war room was also in full operation at the end of Thunderbolts*, with the New Avengers tracking the incoming arrival of a Fantastic Four-style spaceship, suggesting the tower's new inhabitants have fully settled in.

This makes the 2026 Avengers Tower set exciting, as it will likely reflect many of the changes made to the tower since LEGO released its last iteration in 2023. The roster of minifigures should also reflect many of the heroes featured in Avengers: Doomsday.

It also confirms that Avengers Tower will remain a prominent location in the next Avengers film, although this was already likely given Thunderbolts* post-credit scene.

Is the MCU's Watchtower Being Rebranded (Again)?

Marvel Studios

The question of Avengers Tower's ownership had become a long-running query in the MCU ever since Hawkeye confirmed the tower had been sold. Thunderbolts* seemingly answered this, but now it's become a question of name.

LEGO could be reverting to Avengers Tower as a product name simply for brand recognition, since fans are far more familiar with the traditional name of the skyscraper than with Thunderbolts' new naming, which was only made official last year.

But there could also be an in-universe reason that Marvel has chosen to revert the Avengers' HQ back ot its original name. When Valentina bought the building and initially dubbed it Watchtower, she had not yet enacted her plans to rebrand the Thunderbolts as the New Avengers. Therefore, changing Avengers Tower to Watchtower made sense, particularly if she initially wanted it to be an O.X.E. facility.

Thunderbolts* post-credits scene established a gap of 14 months during which the New Avengers have been active. During this time, it would make sense that the Watchtower has been rebranded as the Avengers Tower to reinforce to the public that the Thunderbolts are the new evolution of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.