Masters of the Universe 2026 She-Ra Actress Confirms Role With BTS Photos Of Her In Costume

The Masters of the Universe movie is confirmed to introduce She-Ra, and the actress behind the iconic superhero character has spoiled her involvement in a new social media post. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures' 2026 Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel's iconic toy line of the same name, chronicling the story of Prince Adam's quest to return to Eternia and transform into the powerful He-Man and defeat Skeletor. Alongside He-Man and Skeletor, Masters of the Universe also introduced fan-favorite characters from the classic lore, including Teela, Duncan (aka Man-at-Arms), and Battle Cat. Still, the film doesn't include every character from the expansive universe, but the post-credits scene lays the groundwork for the debut of one important hero who has close ties to He-Man.

Masters of the Universe has three post-credits scenes, and the second one might be the most important among them because it featured the debut of He-Man's twin sister, Adora, as She-Ra, the Princess of Power.

The scene featured Queen Marlena and Duncan discussing their hope that "she" will one day return before a scene cuts to Etheria, a world where she was raised as a mind-controlled Force Captain of the Horde. She-Ra was only shown from behind with the Sword of Protection in hand.

While the actress playing her was likely a stand-in, Lauren Saliu confirmed her casting as She-Ra in Masters of the Universe's post-credits scene in a now-deleted Instagram post, saying that she "had so much fun" portraying the character albeit briefly:

"Secret is out. I’m excited to finally share that I appear as She-Ra in the post-credit scene in 'Masters of the Universe.' So grateful and had so much fun embodying She-Ra the Princess of Power.

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The actress also briefly reflected on She-Ra's outfit in the film, noting that "the craftsmanship and detail is incredible:"

"It was back and forth fittings and 3D scans getting the outfit made to my exact measurements. The craftsmanship and detail is incredible."

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Saliu shared that she deleted the post because she acknowledged that she spoiled She-Ra's appearance in the Masters of the Universe's post-credits scene:

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It is unlikely that Lauren Saliu will return in a potential Masters of the Universe sequel, considering that director Travis Knight told Nerdist that he already has an ideal actress in mind for She-Ra but he has yet to reach out. Knight has been tight-lipped about the actress, and casting can only start once a proper sequel is announced.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with SFX Magazine (via Gamesradar), Knight confirmed that She-Ra will play "a huge part" in a possible sequel:

"I can say very little about She-Ra. For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world, and a big part of Adam’s story. In the fullness of time, if we’re lucky to tell more stories in this universe, She-Ra will play a huge part."

Masters of the Universe's post credits showed She-Ra being addressed as Force Captain Adora before telling a soldier, "No, not anymore."

In the classic lore, the brainwashed Adora defected after discovering the Sword of Protection. The post-credits stinger revealed a glimpse at the famous Sword, suggesting that she may have already found the sword and part of the Great Rebellion on Etheria against the Evil Horde.

Either way, She-Ra's appearance in the post-credits scene sets up a potential sequel involving her return to Eternia and eventual reunion with Prince Adam and Queen Marlena.

Masters of the Universe has a stacked cast, headlined by Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto, and Alison Brie. It premiered in theaters on Friday, June 5.

How She-Ra Fits In A Possible Masters of the Universe Sequel

Amazon MGM Studios

She-Ra is positioned as a major expansion element for a potential Masters of the Universe sequel, especially after the post-credits scene confirmed that her lore accurate origin will be showcased in a follow-up.

The tease strongly suggested that her origin will be fully explored: as Prince Adam's long-lost twin sister, kidnapped as an infant and raised on Etheria as a Force Captain in the Evil Horde. The Sword of Protection's existence could serve as the catalyst for He-Man to go to Etheria to retrieve the weapon and his sister while also exploring the ongoing rebellion against the Horde.

She-Ra's confirmed presence would transform the franchise into a true shared universe, allowing He-Man and She-Ra to team up as heroes fighting side by side. An emotional family reunion between the two lost souls could also be showcased.

Given that the third post-credits scene of Masters of the Universe teased Skeletor's resurrection spearheaded by Evil-Lyn's efforts, a dual clash featuring He-Man and She-Ra against Skeletor and the Evil Horde could be in the cards as well.

Overall, She-Ra's appearance signals a clear roadmap for the next chapter of the live-action Masters of the Universe franchise.