All 17 Main Actors Confirmed for 2026's 'Masters of the Universe' Movie (Pictures)

Masters of the Universe has gathered an all-star cast to play its ensemble of iconic animated characters. The new fantasy adventure film from MGM Studios brings the beloved Mattel toys to life on-screen once again, nearly 40 years after they last fronted a feature film. Masters of the Universe follows the adventures of He-Man and his friends as they fight to reclaim Eternia from the evil forces of Skeletor.

The new fantasy movie will open in a crowded field in 2026, with several superhero films, including Supergirl and Avengers: Doomsday, set to compete at the box office. But there are several reasons Masters of the Universe may stand out in the new year, and its stacked cast of actors is one of them. Masters of the Universe is directed by Laika CEO Travis Knight and is scheduled for release on June 5, 2026.

Masters of the Universe 2026 Cast & Characters

Nicholas Galitzine - He-Man

Nicholas Galitzine

Leading the film as the heroic He-Man is Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You), who plays dual roles of Prince Adam Glenn and his alter ego, He-Man. In Masters of the Universe, Prince Adam utilizes the power of the sword Grayskull to transform into He-Man, a being endowed with superhuman strength, speed, and invulnerability.

He-Man's physical build and prowess were the most significant challenges for Galitzine, who told People that playing the role was "the hardest thing I've ever done."

Artie Wilkinson-Hunt - Young Adam

Artie Wilkinson-Hunt

Early plot details for the film suggest that Masters of the Universe will feature a young Adam (played by Artie Wilkinson-Hunt), who is separated from his family and sent to his mother's home planet, Earth. He lives there for 20 years, biding his time, before reclaiming his ancestor's sword 20 years later and returning to fight the forces of Skeletor.

Camila Mendes - Teela

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes is trading one iconic animated character for another in Masters of the Universe, as she leaves her role of Veronica Lodge from the CW's Riverdale behind and takes on the action-packed title of Teela in the new fantasy film.

Teela is He-Man's sergeant and Captain of the Guards, as well as Duncan's adoptive daughter. In the original, Teela is also sometimes depicted as He-Man's love interest.

Eire Farrell - Young Teela

Eire Farrell

Similar to Young Adam, Masters of the Universe will also feature a young Teela, with Eire Farrell set to portray the younger version of the character. Teela's parentage will likely be of great importance to the plot in Masters of the Universe, so casting a young version of the character will provide insight into that story.

Jared Leto - Skeletor

Jared Leto

Jared Leto is no stranger to villainous roles, having played the Joker in Suicide Squad and antiheroes in Morbius and Tron: Ares. Next, the actor is setting his sights on one of the all-time animated villains, playing Skeletor in Masters of the Universe.

Skeletor is depicted as a skull-faced man wearing a hood, who wields the Havoc Staff, which offers a variety of powers, including mind control and illusions. He is the leader of the Evil Warriors in the film and He-Man's main nemesis.

Alison Brie - Evil-Lyn

Alison Brie

Alison Brie (GLOW, Together) is stepping into the Masters of the Universe world as Evil-Lyn/Professor Evelyn Powers, who is an evil sorceress and one of Skeletor's second-in-command. In the animated series, Evil-Lyn has often been depicted as the most intelligent member of Skeletor's forces and has a desire to overthrow her leader someday.

Idris Elba - Man-At-Arms

Idris Elba

Man-At-Arms, aka Duncan, is an orange armor-wearing warrior who is in charge of the Royal Guard. In Masters of the Universe, he is described as an inventor, and the adoptive father of Teela, plus He-Man's lieutenant. Regular MCU star Idris Elba is playing Man-At-Arms in Masters of the Universe.

Morena Baccarin - Sorceress of Castle Grayskull

Morena Baccarin

One of the most iconic Mattel toy sets in the Masters of the Universe line is the Castle Grayskull, which the Sorceress of the Castle rules over. In the film adaptation, Deadpool's Morena Baccarin is starring as the Sorceress, a powerful magic user who oversees the castle and guards its secrets. The Sorceress gains her abilities from the Pool of Power, but she is limited to using them in the confines of the castle.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson - Fisto

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Vikings Valhalla star Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson joins the Masters of the Universe cast as Fisto, also known as Malcolm. Fisto is the younger brother of Man-At-Arms and the adoptive uncle to Teela. The character is often depicted as a bearded warrior wearing purple armor, wielding a metal gauntlet on one arm and a sword in the other.

Sasheer Zamata - Suzie

Sasheer Zamata

Saturday Night Live's Sasheer Zamata is Suzie in Masters of the Universe, the human best friend of Adam who resides on Earth. Suzie is a new character in the franchise's canon, so it's unclear how significant Zamata's role will be.

James Purefoy - King Randor

James Purefoy

King Randor, one of the monarchs of Eternia and the half-brother of Skeletor. He is also the father of Prince Adam and husband of Queen Marlena.

In Masters of the Universe, King Randor is portrayed by James Purefoy, known for his roles in The Following and Rome.

Charlotte Riley - Queen Marlena Glenn

Charlotte Riley

Sharing the ruling duties of Eternia is Queen Marlena Glenn, a human from Earth who became an intergalactic pilot and eventually became stranded on Eternia. There she was taken in by Randor and became his queen, eventually giving birth to Prince Adam and Princess Adora (aka She-Ra). Peaky Blinders and The Peripheral's Charlotte Riley stars in the film as Queen Marlena.

Kristen Wiig - Roboto

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig has played larger-than-life characters before in Wonder Woman 1984 as Cheetah and 2016's Ghostbusters reboot. In Masters of the Universe she will star as Roboto, a creation of Man-At-Arms. Roboto is a machine with a cybernetically enhanced heart that allows it to feel human emotions. Masters of the Universe will gender-flip Roboto, with Kristen Wiig being the first female performer to voice Roboto.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson - Goat Man

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

Icelandic strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is appearing in Masters of the Universe, following a role as Ser Gregor Clegane, aka the Mountain, in Game of Thrones.

Björnsson will play a similarly bulked-up role in Masters of the Universe as Goat Man, a strong, goat-helmet-wearing character who is a member of the G’hoat Men from the Northern Mountains.

Jon Xue Zhang - Ram-Man

Jon Xue Zhang

Also appearing in Masters of the Universe is Ram-Man, played by Jon Xue Zhang (The Brothers Sun). Ram-Man is another stock character known for wearing a flat-topped metal helmet that covers his face and shoulders, and which he often uses to protect his head, which he uses as a battering ram in battle (like a ram would).

Kojo Attah - Tri-Klops

Kojo Attah

The interdimensional bounty hunter Tri-Klops will be appearing in Masters of the Universe, played by Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper). Tri-Klops is known for wearing a rotating visor helmet that allows him to see in any direction and activate different visions, such as X-ray vision and night vision.

Sam C. Wilson - Trap Jaw

Sam C. Wilson

Rounding out the Masters of the Universe characters is Trap Jaw, a weapons expert and cyborg identifiable by his metal jaw. Trap Jaw is a villain from another dimension who becomes an antagonist to both He-Man and Skeletor. In Masters of the Universe, he is portrayed by Sam C. Wilson, an actor who recently held the grim role of Blood in House of the Dragon.