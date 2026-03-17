My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Will Abandon 1 Mainstay From the First Two Seasons

One major element seen in the first two seasons of My Adventures with Superman will not be as prevalent in Season 3. While DC Studios pushes forward with the Man of Steel's story in live-action, My Adventures will add new chapters to the story for Jack Quaid's animated take on the hero. However, this will entail major changes.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is confirmed to feature Kiana Madeira's Kara Zor-El as part of the core team of heroes alongside Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. As seen in a piece of art drawn by character designer Alaine Baybayan, Kara walks down the street next to Jimmy Olsen, who is taking photographs behind her, Lois Lane, and Clark Kent.

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This further indicates that My Adventures with Superman will move away from focusing on Clark, Lois, and Jimmy as a trio, as they have been classically depicted throughout Superman's history. Instead, having Kara stick with them will make the group a quartet, making for a much different dynamic in Season 3.

Additionally, series showrunner Jake Wyatt offered an update about where Season 3 stands in terms of production. In August 2025, Wyatt shared that the series was in post-production, but he did not specify when the show may be released.

My Adventures with Superman offers an anime-style animated look into Clark Kent's adventures alongside Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. Starring Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, Darrell Brown, and Max Mittelman, the story follows Clark Kent as both a superhero and a reporter, fighting major villains such as Lex Luthor, Slade Wilson, and Amanda Waller. My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is expected to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2026.

How Kara Will Impact My Adventues with Superman Trio

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Supergirl comes into Season 3 after a major redemption arc in Season 2, in which she was freed from being a brainwashed minion under Brainiac. Considering how deep Brainiac had his hooks in Supergirl, training her in the ways of Krypton's militant culture, she is now set to find her true purpose alongside good people like her cousin, Clark.

Thankfully, Kara quickly realized the error of her ways once she had been saved from the brainwashing, helping Clark save the planet and defecting to his side of the fight. Making friends with Lois and Jimmy as well, she can move past the nightmare stage of her life to be the hero she wants to be.

Thus far, story details for Season 3 remain unclear, though fans know Clark and Kara are set to meet exciting new characters, such as Connor Kent/Superboy.

How Kara's story evolves from here is still a mystery, but with new enemies on the way, she is sure to grow even more powerful as a hero while hopefully getting plenty of her own solo moments to shine.