DC Officially Unveils the Next Live-Action Green Lantern Costume

An eighth new Green Lantern costume made its way to the forefront in an update from DC Studios. The new DCU, being brought to life by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, is finally reviving the classic hero in live-action for the first time in years. This also comes with an exciting new look for the Lantern Corps and their costumes in this universe.

The latest trailer for DC Studios' Lanterns, debuting on HBO Max on August 16, revealed the first full look at the Green Lantern costume worn by Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan. While the light is low in the trailer, footage shows Hal wearing a brown-and-green costume with hard plating on the chest and arms, complete with the classic Green Lantern logo in the middle.

DC Studios

The next shot shows Hal in a jail cell on an alien spaceship, providing another look at his costume. While the mask has not been shown yet (if there is one), the middle of the chest plate appears to have a brown hue, while different shades of green coat the rest of it.

DC Studios

This comes after the original trailer offered a better-lit look at the costume, highlighting the brown sections of the chest plate. Darker green portions are seen on the shoulders, collars, arms, and logo in the middle.

DC Studios

This marks the eighth different Green Lantern seen in a live-action DC project.

All 7 Live-Action Green Lantern Suits From DC History

Legends of the Super Heroes

Warner Bros., DC Studios

Hanna-Barbera Productions delivered a double-dose of 60-minute specials in January 1979, titled Legends of the Superheroes. Loosely based on the animated Super Friends series, this show featured early versions of over half a dozen DC heroes, including Adam West's Batman, who teamed up with other protagonists like the Flash, Hawkman, and Black Canary.

The special also featured Howard Murphy in one of the earliest live-action depictions of the Green Lantern. Along with a green facemask, Murphy's costume had black pants and a long-sleeved shirt, white gloves, green shorts, and a green shirt on the top with the hero's logo on the chest.

Justice League of America

Warner Bros., DC Studios

Another Green Lantern returned in 1997's Justice League of America, a TV movie on CBS that also served as an unsuccessful pilot for a new show. The plot centers on Tori Olafsdotter, a meteorologist who gains superpowers and later joins the Justice League.

This film features Matthew Settle as the Guy Gardner version of Green Lantern, who also works as a software salesman. In a wild move, this movie turned the Green Lantern into the Blue Lantern, as Settle's costume used a blue-and-teal color scheme after the costume department heavily altered the colors.

Green Lantern

Warner Bros., DC Studios

2011's Green Lantern delivered the first live-action theatrical film for the iconic DC hero. Featuring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan and Blake Lively as Carol Ferris, the film tells Hal's origin story after Abin-Sur crashes on Earth and bestows the Lantern ring on him, leading him to train to become the hero he is known as in the comics.

Famously, Ryan Reynolds' Lantern suit was completely CGI, using multiple shades of green and a pulsing visual coming from the logo on the chest. This became a major point of contention amongst fans, and Reynolds poked fun at it multiple times in his portrayal of Deadpool during his three Marvel solo movies.

Justice League

Warner Bros., DC Studios

2017 delivered one of the biggest disasters in DC history, when Joss Whedon took over as director from Zack Snyder on the DCEU's Justice League. Marking the franchise's fifth movie, Justice League brought together the six heroes from three of the DCEU's first four movies (excluding 2016's Suicide Squad) to fight the powerful Steppenwolf.

This movie only included a brief tease of Green Lantern, featuring a character named Yalan Gur in a non-speaking cameo during the ancient history flashback sequence showing the fight between Steppenwolf and the Amazons, Atlanteans, and ancient gods. This character only wore grey armor with the Lantern logo on the chest, which glowed green when he shot a beam from his ring.

Stargirl

The CW, DC Studios

DC's Stargirl series ran for three seasons on the DC Universe network and The CW. Starring Brec Bassinger as the titular heroine, Courtney Whitmore, the show highlights her evolution into a superhero who leads the second iteration of the Justice Society of America while going to high school in Los Angeles.

This series includes Ysa Penarejo as Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade, the daughter of the Alan Scott version of Green Lantern. In Season 2, she gets a sleek and long-sleeved green and black suit with the Lantern symbol on the front.

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Warner Bros., DC Studios

Zack Snyder's Justice League made waves in 2021, debuting on HBO Max four years after the original Justice League hit theaters. This film gave Snyder a chance to use his own vision for the movie, free of Joss Whedon's influence.

While this cut was over four hours long, it did not include the Green Lantern, who was only shown in a social media post after the movie was released. The role of John Stewart would have been played by Wayne T. Carr, who wore a fairly comic-accurate Lantern suit that glowed green along with his ring.

Superman

DC Studios

DC's most recent theatrical effort was Superman, the first release in the new DCU under director/writer James Gunn. This movie showed Superman's first major battle with Lex Luthor and other major villains, which also put him in the crosshairs alongside the Justice Gang.

Included in the Justice Gang was Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, who precedes Hal Jordan and John Stewart in the DCU. Gardner's Justice Gang's take on the Lantern suit was mostly white, with green running down the legs, shoulders, and arms, and it did not include the classic Lantern logo.