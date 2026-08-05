DC's Lanterns: 5 Questions We Need Answered In the DCU Show

DC Studios' Lanterns is almost here, and it's bringing plenty of unanswered questions along with it. The HBO Max series, premiering on August 16, is another step forward for James Gunn's DCU, focusing on a murder mystery that puts two Green Lanterns on the case. While Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner already made his debut in Superman, Lanterns shifts the spotlight to Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they dig into a dark Earth-based crime.

The DCU is in full swing heading into the back half of 2026, with Supergirl set to hit theaters on June 26 and Man of Tomorrow already in the middle of filming. But before Clayface closes out DC's theatrical year, Lanterns arrives as Gunn's first swing at prestige television in this new universe.

The TV-MA series has already turned heads with its trailers, teasing the rough-around-the-edges mentor/mentee dynamic between Hal and John at the heart of the show.

With each episode running close to an hour and a full season clocking in at roughly eight hours, Gunn is clearly treating this as a deep dive into the Lantern Corps, and that kind of runtime leaves room for a lot of big swings. Here are the five biggest questions fans should be watching for when Lanterns premieres.

5 DCU Questions That DC Studios Needs to Answer In Lanterns

Why Was John Stewart Chosen by the Guardians?

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Something is off about the way John Stewart came to be a Green Lantern in the DCU. The ring always chooses the Lantern. That's the founding rule of the Corps, and it's how Hal got the job in the first place. When the alien Lantern Abin Sur crash-landed on Earth, his dying ring sought out a worthy bearer and found a test pilot named Hal Jordan.

John's recruitment is different in a way that has apparently never happened before. The Guardians of the Universe themselves intervened and hand-picked him as Hal's backup. Mundy says (via Entertainment Weekly) they felt they had just cause, but the show hasn't revealed what that cause actually is.

He didn't earn the ring the traditional way, which gives Hal every reason to resent him and gives John every reason to feel like he still has something to prove. Potentially, John's past as a U.S. Marine has something to do with why he was specially chosen to eventually supersede Hal.

Who is Guy Gardner Visiting in Jail?

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Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner is back, after appearing in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, and it's confirmed he pops up multiple times throughout the season.

That tracks with Lanterns spanning two separate timelines, 2016 and 2026, and the events of Superman falling somewhere in between.

What nobody has explained yet is a quick shot from the trailer that appears to show Guy visiting someone behind bars in a regular Earth prison. Best of the quick look, it does appear to be most likely Pierre's John Stewart. But currently, there's not much to go on in terms of why John would be in this scenario.

How John gets there could be understood, with some glimpses from the trailer of the Green Lantern recruit being held down, potentially leading to his incarceration. But for what reason? Did Hal put him there? Is John a suspect in the murder case?

Is Antaan Actually Atrocitus?

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DC Studios is clearly hiding something with this one. Paul Ben-Victor has been cast as a character named Antaan, described as an extraterrestrial fixated on uncovering what destroyed his people, by any means necessary.

In the comics, the character Atrocitus survived the massacre of his entire sector at the hands of the Guardians' robotic Manhunters, and that trauma became the fuel for the Red Lantern Corps, a group whose rings run on pure rage rather than willpower.

Giving a character a different name while describing him in near-identical terms is a pretty familiar trick, and DC Studios seems to be borrowing from that playbook here.

Will Hal Jordan Die?

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The biggest question looming over Lanterns might be the fate of its own lead. The show's marketing has been unusually pointed about this from the start, built around a motto of "only one can wear the ring."

A foreshadowing moment in the trailer sees Jordan tell Stewart: "I've been doing this since you were a baby. And the only way you're going to get this ring is over my dead body."

Showrunner Mundy has also been open about the idea, saying that "our show is in a lot of ways about replacement — when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?"

Adding fuel to the fire, Aaron Pierre has been cast in Man of Tomorrow, while there's been no mention of Kyle Chandler returning as Hal Jordan. That's a pretty telling omission; death or retirement seems to be in Hal's future.

What is the Mystery in Rushville?

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This is the question the show's marketing has been most careful not to answer. A murder happens in Rushville, Nebraska. Hal is convinced it connects to something extraterrestrial...everything else is deliberately vague.

A small-town murder tied to alien activity, with a sheriff (Kelly Macdonald) who wants these two out of her town, a suspicious local rancher in Garret Dillahunt's William Macon, and a conspiracy that apparently takes years to fully unravel.

Ideally, this question isn't answered in the first few episodes of the show either, as whatever the central conflict of Lanterns is, it's also supposed to connect to the greater DCU.