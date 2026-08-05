Robert Pattinson's The Batman 2 Finally Adds The One Thing It Was Missing

Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II is set to deliver something the franchise has been missing for years on the big screen. The sequel was delayed from October 1, 2027, to February 18, 2028, pushing its release to nearly six years after the original hit theaters. Even with the extended wait, anticipation for Robert Pattinson's return to the cowl is high. Since 1989, the Batman franchise has assembled an impressively stacked cast, and Part II keeps that streak alive.

A lot is happening right now with The Batman Part 2. Alongside confirming that it's been delayed again, this time to February 2028, Matt Reeves shared a new camera test of Robert Pattinson suited back up as the Dark Knight. Tucked behind him in that footage is the real headline: snow, falling heavily in the background. This doubles down on the wintry setting. In May, Reeves posted test footage of the new Batmobile tearing through a snow-covered street, captioned: "Snow Tires."

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The clips show the car carving through fresh powder in the dark, and paired with the new suit teaser, it's now safe to say most, if not all, of Robert Pattinson's The Batman sequel will be set in snow.

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This is an exciting development for The Batman franchise, as the 2022 film built much of its identity around nonstop rain and water, even with the entire city flooded by the end of the movie.

Swapping the rain for snow doesn't undo the noir mood Reeves spent an entire movie establishing, but it does give Part 2 a visual identity of its own, even one distinct from HBO's in-universe The Penguin series.

The first snow-filled big screen story was Tim Burton's Batman Returns. Released in 1992, it wrapped its Penguin-and-Catwoman story around a Christmas Eve gone completely wrong, using snow to make the city's Burton-esque gothic architecture feel frozen.

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It's still the only live-action Batman movie to commit to a wintry Gotham from its opening frame to its last. That could very well change in 2028 when Pattinson finally suits up again as the Caped Crusader on the big screen.

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Snow crept back into the franchise two decades later, under much bleaker circumstances. By the back half of The Dark Knight Rises, Bane's takeover had cut Gotham off from the outside world for months, and its empty, ice-caked streets looked dismal.

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There was nothing festive about that snow; it just made an already-broken Gotham feel colder and more abandoned. In the 21st century, Part 2 could be more of a celebration of the elements rather than a representation of cold dread.

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Between those two extremes, Reeves has plenty of room to carve out his own version of a winter Batman story, and the character's history outside of film is a great place to start.

The main source of inspiration is believed to be The Long Halloween comic book run, which spans a whole year, but chapters set during Christmas and New Year's Eve are among the most memorable. There's even a Batman: Noël graphic novel wrapped around a version of A Christmas Carol around a snow-drenched Gotham.

Additionally, the video game Batman: Arkham Origins notably built an entire open world around assassins hunting Batman through the freezing temperatures of Gotham on Christmas Eve.

There's a long list of Batman fanfare in the snow, and Reeves appears to be leaning into that setting now more than ever. Aside from the cast, few official details have been released yet, sparking speculation about how this time of year will play into the plot.

How Snow Impacts The Batman Part 2

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From a canonical point of view, this time of year makes perfect sense. In October 2025, Colin Farrell said Part 2 kicks off a few weeks after the ending of HBO's The Penguin.

That puts the sequel's events around the holidays, with Gotham still reeling from the Riddler's (Paul Dano) citywide flooding, and despite the close proximity, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman will reportedly sit this chapter out entirely.

The setting could also shape who's waiting on the other end. A recent report claims Sebastian Stan isn't playing Harvey Dent after all, but rather Victor Zsasz, the self-scarred, knife-wielding serial killer. Brian Tyree Henry is now inferred to be taking on the Harvey Dent role instead, possibly without the character's full Two-Face transformation just yet.

It would fit Reeves' earlier comment that his next villain has "never really been done in a movie before." Zsasz popped up on TV in Gotham and Batwoman and had a supporting role in Birds of Prey, but he's never been the lead villain of a Batman film.

Despite a frosty setting that seems tailor-made for him, Mr. Freeze doesn't appear to be part of the plan, at least based on what's been reported so far. Then again, the villain rumors around this movie were just flipped on their head, so there are a few more riddles to solve before its February 18, 2028, release.