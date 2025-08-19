The Batman - Part II reportedly does not plan to include Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman after her appearance in the original film. Kravitz played a major role as Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves' first Batman movie, showing off her litany of skills along with her devious and duplicitous nature. However, with so much mystery surrounding the second movie in this saga, her return is still in question.

A new rumor indicated that Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman will not appear in The Batman - Part II. Kravitz's Catwoman earned praise and support throughout The Batman's promotional and theatrical run, delivering a new modern-day take on the role after Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfeiffer. Becoming a fan-favorite character, many expected her to have at least as big a role in the sequel, if not bigger, as this franchise keeps pushing forward.

According to insider Jeff Sneider (via The Hot Mic podcast), publicists asked reporters at a recent press junket for Caught Stealing "not to ask Zoe Kravitz any questions" about the sequel to The Batman. Reportedly, they were told, "she's not in it and doesn't know anything:"

"THIS JUST IN via THE HOT MIC: At last week's CAUGHT STEALING junket, journalists were asked by publicists not to ask Zoe Kravitz any questions about 'THE BATMAN PART II' because "she's not in it and doesn't know anything," per a source. No word on whether that's true, as we all know publicists lie, but that's the word on the street. Just saying! Don't shoot the messenger..."

Kravitz was a pivotal member of The Batman's cast, bringing Selina Kyle back into the live-action Bat-verse for the first time since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The new movie ended with Selina leaving Gotham behind, while Robert Pattinson's Batman vowed not to seek vengeance and use his power to help Gotham recover and become a better place.

Currently, The Batman - Part II is still in the early stages of development under director Matt Reeves. Robert Pattinson (Batman), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon) are expected to return, but the rest of the cast and story still remain under wraps. The Batman - Part II is currently set to debut in theaters on October 1, 2027.

What To Expect Without Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in The Batman - Part II

Warner Bros.

While The Batman seemed to complete Catwoman's arc, sending her away from Gotham after her fight against the Penguin and the Riddler, not seeing her back for the sequel would certainly be a disappointment. On top of that, The Penguin (which already has two characters likely to be in The Batman 2) appeared to set Selina up for a potential comeback in future projects.

In that series, Selina was confirmed to have written a letter to her half-sister, Sofia Gigante, who was locked up in the Arkham State Hospital after her role in the Bombing of Crown Point. At the very least, this proves Selina is still alive and seemingly well, doing her own thing outside of the mayhem taking place in Gotham.

Fans are hoping to see some positive updates on this movie soon, considering how long it has been since the original outing performed admirably with critics and at the box office in 2022. James Gunn is also developing a DCU Batman movie for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, The Brave and The Bold, which also has fans anxious about the prospect of two Batman universes existing alongside each other.

For now, however, the clock continues ticking for Matt Reeves and James Gunn as they work to get the best possible sequel into production in the near future.