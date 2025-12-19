All 5 R-Rated Superhero Movies & TV Shows Releasing In 2026 (Confirmed)

In 2026, an exciting new batch of R-rated superhero movies and TV shows will be available on various streaming platforms. While R-rated superhero projects are still somewhat rare, they have become increasingly more popular and marketable over the last few years. By utilizing classically adult-oriented characters from the comics and giving others a chance to explore their darker side, this aspect of the genre is now something fans are eager to see more of.

Marvel Studios, DC Studios, and Amazon Prime Video have a handful of new R-rated projects scheduled for release in 2026. This batch will include never-before-seen movies and the first seasons of highly anticipated TV shows, along with new seasons of shows that have gained popularity in recent years.

Every R-Rated Superhero Movie & TV Show Debuting in 2026

Clayface

DC Comics

The third movie in DC Studios' Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate under co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will be Clayface, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan. Starring Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie, the film centers on Matt Hagen, a Gotham actor whose career is ruined after a gangster disfigures his face. Undergoing experimental treatment, he then changes into a shape-shifting monster and unleashes hell upon the city.

While R-rated language and violence are in play, Clayface's main draw will be its use of body horror, bringing terrifying visuals to the forefront through Matt Hagen's shapeshifting abilities. Now that filming is officially finished for the movie, the eventual first trailer is sure to tease some of that scary imagery as Hagen puts his new powers to use for the first time.

Clayface will debut in theaters on September 11, 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

To kick off 2026, Marvel Studios will return to Hell's Kitchen with a second season of Daredevil: Born Again (originally the second half of Season 1). Alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Krysten Ritter will return to the MCU as Jessica Jones while Jon Bernthal reprises his role as the Punisher. The new season will pick up with Wilson Fisk enacting martial law over New York City, as Daredevil and a new team of heroes have to band together to stop his tyranny.

Season 2 is expected to bring the same level of R-rated violence, gore, and action as Season 1, which ended with Fisk literally crushing the police commissioner's skull with his bare hands. Combine that with the Punisher's usual brand of aggressive action and plenty of other unconfirmed details, and this show will bring every bit of adult-oriented action that fans expect to see.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is expected to be released in March 2026.

The Punisher Special Presentation

Marvel Television

Following Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Jon Bernthal's Punisher will be the central character in his own Disney+ Special Presentation in 2026. Also bringing back Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle, this special will pit Frank Castle against a new female villain, Ma Gnucci, who seeks revenge against Castle in Marvel Comics for killing her sons.

While story details are still under wraps, the Punisher's two episodes of work in Born Again set the stage for a brutal return in his Disney+ special. After showing the same brutality in Episode 9 as he did in his original Netflix solo series, this Special Presentation is not expected to hold back, bringing that same level of R-rated action to the small screen.

The Punisher's Special Presentation does not have an official release timeframe, but it is expected to debut close to the same time as Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026).

Invincible Season 4

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will bring a new season of one of its biggest animated hits, Invincible, in 2026. Behind Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, and J.K. Simmons, the show depicts the events of the eponymous comics, with this season expected to tackle the Viltrumite War from the pages of the Invincible comic run.

Over the years, Invincible has proven itself fearless in bringing some of the most brutal animated action imaginable to the small screen, showcasing people exploding, bones breaking out of the body, and more. With an all-out Viltrumite conflict coming in Season 4, this brutality is only expected to expand.

Invincible Season 4 is expected to be released sometime in 2026, although an official release date has not been confirmed.

The Boys Season 5

Amazon Prime Video

Finishing an impressive seven-year run on Amazon Prime Video, The Boys will dive into its fifth and final season in 2026. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Antony Starr, this new season will explore Homelander's tyrannical rule over the USA and Butcher's attempt to take him down with a supe-killing virus.

The Boys has never shied away from R-rated violence and drama, most recently showing multiple deaths by Homelander's laser eyes and Billy Butcher ripping Victoria Neuman in half. While fans have only one short trailer for Season 5 thus far, expect the show to go out with a bang, not holding back on the intensity that has defined its five-season run.

The Boys Season 5 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026.

BONUS: Lanterns

DC Studiios

In a surprising update, DC Studios' Lanterns is now expected to be released on HBO Max with an R-rating. Starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, the show will feature Hal Jordan learning the ropes as a Green Lantern from John Stewart, as the two partner up for an investigation together on Earth.

Surprisingly, supporting star Nathan Fillion teased that this show may be R-rated, as he explained that he had more F-bombs in it than his "entire career put together." While it is still unclear how brutal the action will be, the update on the language set the stage for something quite exciting in the new DCU.