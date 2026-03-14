Marvel Releases First Look At 2nd Live-Action Electro (Photos)

Amazon Prime Video's Spider-Noir unveiled the first look at its version of Electro. The upcoming Spider-Verse live-action spinoff will not only reintroduce Nicolas Cage's titular Spider-Man into the fold but also showcase a plethora of villains, including familiar foes and new ones tied to the gritty world of the 1930s. One of these villains is a returning and powerful enemy of the web-slinger who recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The official trailer for Spider-Noir revealed a glimpse of its version of Electro, showcasing the Marvel villain with his signature electrified hands amped up with illuminating power as he prepares to clash with a suited-up Ben Reilly.

Amazon Prime Video

While it was a brief look, Electro's menacing presence in Spider-Noir marks the character's second-ever appearance in live action. The Spider-Man villain joins Sandman as a fellow No Way Home character who makes a jump to the small screen.

Amazon Prime Video

Artwork on badges from this year's CCXP also provided a full-body look at Electro's design in the show.

Like other characters in the show, this version of Max Dillon is dressed for the era, sporting a bowtie, vest, and flat cap. His electrified veins also continue to his face, showing the extent of his power.

CCXP

Electro made his live-action debut in the Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where the villain was portrayed on-screen by Jamie Foxx. It was an eventful appearance for the Spider-Man villain, thanks to his unique, almost translucent blue physique and sinister presence that pushed Peter Parker to the limit.

What made the dynamic between Spider-Man and Electro unique in the 2014 sequel is the fact that Max Dillon was initially a huge fan of the web-slinger before embracing his villainous turn during a pivotal encounter in Times Square.

Sony Pictures

Jamie Foxx's Electro would then return in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home via the Multiverse, and he teamed up with other iconic villains against the three main Spider-Men. Electro underwent an upgrade in his recent big-screen appearance, thanks to Earth-616's electrical energy, which gave him a more human look and purely yellow electric arcs.

Sony Pictures

At this stage, it is unknown whether Spider-Noir's Electro is a one-off or a recurring villain, but seeing him already powered up in the trailer suggests the series will showcase memorable action sequences between the two rivals on the small screen.

Watch Spider-Noir's official trailer below:

Spider-Noir will revolve around the story of Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly as he grapples with the emergence of newfound threats in 1930s New York while still being haunted by his intriguing past.

Spider-Noir is Marvel's 5th binge-release TV show, premiering on May 27.

Why Electro's Inclusion In Spider-Noir Elevates the Spider-Verse Spinoff

Electro's inclusion in Spider-Noir is more than just fan service. Instead, it actually elevates the series because the villain has the potential to bridge the gap between the spinoff's gritty, grounded storytelling and the visual spectacle of a powerful, juiced-up superhuman enemy for Ben Reilly to contend with.

Electro's presence also aligns with the dangers of 1930s New York, as there is a strong chance the show's Max Dillon did not choose to become a villain; he was simply forced to become evil by the difficult circumstances of this dark era.

While it remains to be seen whether Electro and Ben Reilly already have an established rivalry, the villain's inclusion in the grand scheme presents major challenges for The Spider, as he can raise the stakes by risking massive, widespread blackouts that would affect all the characters.

All in all, Electro is an unpredictable force of nature that would require Spider-Noir to be creative in terms of trying to defeat him once and for all.