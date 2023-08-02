7 Rejected Designs for Jamie Foxx's Electro In Spider-Man: No Way Home (Photos)

Unused concept art of Jamie Foxx's Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home was just revealed.

Foxx returned as Max Dillon seven years after taking on Andrew Garfield's web-head in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The bright blue electro design is TASM 2 was a point of debate among fans, deviating significantly from many of the comic book designs.

In No Way Home, Electro was given a revamped look, highlighting more of the yellow lightning that (in part) is the reason he got the nickname "Sparkles."

New Look at Jamie Foxx's Electro

New images of Jamie Foxx's Electro design have been unveiled by the Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie artbook.

Somewhat surprisingly, an all-blue look similar to the one featured in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is included, indicating the studio considered keeping the old design.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

The next iteration is a complete change to the blue version, giving Foxx his naturally colored face while highlighting a new yellow trim.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

An alternate version of the previous concept image, this version of Electro adds even more yellow to his suit while still keeping the rugged look.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

In a more traditional MCU suit look, this black and yellow outfit for Electro ditches the chaotic, modular chest for a sleek yellow plate.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

Reverting back to altering Foxx's face, this design features (what looks like) a scarred version of the character and a protective-looking battle suit.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

Keeping with that same suit design, the next piece of concept art leans heavily into the comics-inspired mask with an evolved combination to the TASM 2 appearance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

The most comic-accurate design, this ditched concept art features not only the iconic yellow shape on the villain's face but the well-known green and yellow palette is used.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie

Its final form in Spider-Man: No Way Home can be seen below, highlighting the arc reactor and tubular yellow accents around a simple working man outfit.

Marvel Studios

Jamie Foxx's Redemption in No Way Home

Before signing on to do No Way Home, Sony Pictures Producer Amy Pascal assured Foxx that this time he wouldn't be confined to a "blue" character, and instead, he would have the opportunity to portray someone "more hip."

Additionally, Pascal mentioned the prospect of working alongside esteemed co-stars like Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), whom he deeply admired.

In his return, Electro initially appears in a blue all-energy look, keeping up the continuity as the villain that Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker took on.

After being revealed to be completely nude, Max Dillon put on a firefighter outfit in No Way Home, setting up the new design organically.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie artbook is now available to purchase online.