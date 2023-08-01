Tom Holland Vs. J.K. Simmons' Deleted Scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed (Photos)

New art revealed a deleted Spider-Man: No Way Home scene that would have seen Tom Holland and J.K. Simmons go head-to-head.

The culminating film of the MCU's first wall-crawling trilogy saw plenty of Multiversal shenanigans at play, including several legacy Marvel actors returning to their on-screen roles.

However, before the likes of Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, and more came back for No Way Home, the first tease of these familiar faces came at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man actor J.K. Simmons returned to play the curmudgeonly newsman J. Jonah Jameson.

After his brief Far From Home tease, Simmons' Daily Bugle boss came back for No Way Home, popping up in several scenes throughout the super-powered epic.

The Deleted Tom Holland vs J.K. Simmons Scene

Marvel Studios

New pieces from the official Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie artbook offered fans a first look at a Spider-Man vs J. Jonah Jameson deleted scene from the MCU film.

Marvel Studios

The sequence looks to take place in Jameson's (play by J.K. Simmons) apartment, with Tom Holland's Spider-Man catching him mid-Daily Bugle live stream.

Marvel Studios

Simmons' iconic Marvel newsie looks to be living in a book-packed New York flat, and (as one would expect) is hiding behind his desk wearing boxer shorts and a suit jacket.

It remains unclear where in the film this scene would have taken place or why the sequence was ultimately cut.

Were Fans Missing More J. Jonah Jameson in No Way Home?

J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson did play into the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, be he never did get this close to Tom Holland web-slinger.

Perhaps this moment was ultimately cut because Marvel Studios did not want to reveal a peak behind J. Jonah's Daily Bugle curtain, and given the movie was already 2 hours and 28 minutes, there are probably myriad scenes like these that hit the cutting room floor.

But for those craving more from Simmons' Daily Bugle editor, surely this is only just the beginning for the character within the MCU.

Now that Holland's young hero is living on his own under the guise of universal anonymity in New York City, this could be a great chance for the character to meet J. Jonah Jameson, taking on his iconic comic gig as the Daily Bugle's Spider-Man photographing aficionado.

Simmons has previously mentioned he "[thinks he's] gonna be in more" MCU Spider-Man films.

With Spider-Man 4 reportedly on the way, and another potential Tom Holland trilogy being set up, there will be ample opportunity to include Simmons' beloved Marvel character in its happenings.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available now.