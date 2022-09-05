Tobey & Andrew's Extended Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Released (Description)

In recent days, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have returned to theaters with the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, hilariously dubbed The More Fun Stuff Version. After earning nearly $2 billion globally during its initial theatrical run in late 2021 and early 2022, the epic threequel is back with new material, much of it featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Multiversal web-slingers.

No Way Home's extended cut includes 11 full minutes of new footage that didn't make the original movie, which provides entirely new scenes along with extensions to moments already seen on the big screen. It even comes with an all-new post-credits scene that shows the effects of Doctor Strange's memory wipe spell, clarifying any confusion for fans regarding how nobody on Earth remembers Peter Parker.

Considering that Maguire and Garfield were such key players in the threequel's third act, it only makes sense that more moments with both of them were included in the footage added to the No Way Home extended cut. One of these moments was just released online, showing fans how the Spider trio bonded more deeply before their first battle alongside each other.

Tobey and Andrew Shine in No Way Home Extended Cut

As part of the newly-released footage in Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both saw more dialogue in the scene where all three Spider-Men bond before the final battle. While no new action sequences are included, both Maguire and Garfield see more screen time and over 20 combined lines of fresh dialogue in this scene which was called "The Spideys Hang Out."

The scene starts with Garfield's Peter 3 likely discussing how he lost Gwen Stacy, feeling emotional about getting "a second chance" to save lives and redeem himself:

Peter 3: “…could’ve done differently.” Peter 2: “Now to have a second chance…” Peter 3: “Yeah…”

Later, after Peter 3 says that he "always wanted brothers," he suggests that the three of them get together for more fun in the future and the two agree to exchange numbers before going back to their homeworlds:

Peter 3: “We should do this again. Like, all hangout.” Peter 2: “It’s nice. We should maybe, you know, focus on, uh…” Peter 3: “Oh, not getting killed tonight.” Peter 2: “Yes! That.” Peter 3: “For sure, yeah, that’s a good idea. I’ll just grab your number at the end of…the battle.” Peter 3: “You got it.”

There's also an extension to the moment when Peters 2 and 3 discuss Maguire's web-shooting coming right out of his wrists. Garfield has some hilarious dialogue about Maguire's hero being able to think his webs into existence, comparing it to his mechanical web-shooters as well:

Peter 2: “It’s when it releases, it’s like a clean release.” Peter 3: “So, can I ask something?” Peter 2: “Yeah.” Peter 3: “Is it like, when you think it, it webs? You know what I mean? Peter 2: “That’s a good way to put it.” Peter 3: “Because, if I press, I have a mechanism, but for you, is it like, 'Web' and then it webs?” Peter 2: “Not even conscious at this point.” Peter 3: “It’s just like riding a bike.” Peter 2: “Yeah.”

It continues later with Peter 2 struggling to find the words to explain what happens naturally to him, all before Peter 3 bluntly asks to "see the holes" in Peter 2's wrists:

Peter 2: “I’m not sure what to say. It’s just a natural thing, it just happens, it’s…I don’t know.” Peter 3: “That’s so cool, man. Like, I want to see the holes.”

After Maguire's hero expresses how crazy it is that Tom Holland's MCU hero has "fought an alien in space," Maguire admits how much he's always stunned by the nature of his adventures with Garfield agreeing:

Peter 2: “I’m always simultaneously, like, completely stunned by the fantastical nature of these things…” Peter 3: “Yeah.” Peter 2: “…and it’s also, just like, yeah” Peter 3: “Monday, it’s Monday.”

The last few seconds of new footage add more dialogue to Peter 2 and Peter 3's chat about Peter 3 fighting the Rhino, with Maguire saying "That's cool," while Garfield sadly says “Not as…no, it’s not.”

Peter 2 and Peter 3 Bond Further

While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's roles in No Way Home were much bigger than just short cameos, this extended scene shows the trio growing even closer as friends in a short amount of time. After all, this movie brought three live-action Peter Parkers onto the big screen for the first time, which makes it only natural that they would want to learn as much as possible about one another.

While nothing ground-breaking was cut from the original movie's triple-Spider-Man scene, both Garfield and Maguire got a couple more funny moments as they learn about each other's intricacies. Of course, no differences are going to be as big as not having the Avengers in their worlds, but seeing them try to plan another get-together or marveling at Peter 2's organic web-shooters is still exciting in and of itself.

This scene is one of seven that were added to No Way Home's extended cut, which also includes new material with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and a cut cameo from Tom Holland's brother, Harry. It's still unknown how much this new material will help the threequel boost its already impressive box office total, but more Garfield and Maguire can only serve as an advantage in that regard.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version is now playing in theaters. The movie is also available for home viewing.