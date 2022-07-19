Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Reveals 9 Different Release Dates Worldwide

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains a hot topic amongst comic book movie fans, largely for how much the threequel accomplished for the MCU during its record-breaking run in theaters. After Marvel Studios' and Sony Pictures' theatrical cut made nearly $2 billion worldwide in late 2021 and early 2022, the studios have decided to bring the movie back with an extended cut.

Back in June 2022, Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire shared news about a "More Fun Stuff Version" of No Way Home coming to the big screen for Labor Day Weekend. This cut is set to add about 15 minutes of footage to the original 148-minute cut, giving fans new material with all three Spider-Men and even another moment with Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

Tickets will go on sale for the No Way Home extended cut on August 9, although details are still scarce on just how far the re-release will spread as Sony and Marvel push this threequel back into the spotlight. Now, news on that re-release campaign has been made official, and it appears that No Way Home will spend even more time than expected to come back into theaters across the globe.

No Way Home Re-Release Dates Confirmed

Sony Pictures took to Twitter to announce the official worldwide release dates for the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is officially dubbed "The More Fun Stuff Version."

While the United States will release the movie starting on September 1, the dates vary all over the world. The earliest date comes in Indonesia on August 31, and the latest arrives in South Korea on October 6.

The full list of dates for all 33 countries is listed below:

August 31: Indonesia

September 1: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Oman, Qatar, Syria, United Arab Emirates, USA

September 2: India, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, Vietnam

September 7: Belgium, Brazil, France, Philippines,

September 8: Germany, Singapore, Malaysia

September 9: Japan

September 18: Italy

September 23: Spain

October 6: South Korea

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Threequel Returns in Worldwide Campaign

Over the course of about three weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the latest successful blockbuster to have a second run on the big screen.

Marvel did this previously with both Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, both of which brought some extra box office revenue as Endgame even temporarily took the title of "highest-grossing movie of all time." Sony has done the same thing twice over the past year alone, although Venom: Let There Be Carnage came became somewhat successful while Morbius once again became the studio's biggest recent flop.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home already available on digital and Blu-ray, it's hard to predict how much more box office revenue the movie could earn after first releasing in theaters nine months earlier. But looking at how the movie already broke records with its digital sales, it's clear that the Multiversal threequel is still in high demand for fans as the MCU continues.

Now, the only big question that remains is what specific extra footage will be added to the "More Fun Stuff Version" as fans look forward to seeing even more epic Spidey action.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for digital purchase and on Blu-ray. The movie's "More Fun Stuff Version" will return to theaters from late August to early October worldwide.