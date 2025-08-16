Alien Earth Just Confirmed 3 Robot Types: Synth, Cyborgs and Hybrids Explained

Alien: Earth has arrived, introducing some terrifying new alien species and several different types of humanoid robots. The new Hulu show is the first TV series set in the Alien world and takes place on humanity's home of Earth, two years before the original Alien film. The Alien series is typically known for its terrifying Xenomorph, but the sci-fi franchise has also introduced several artificial human characters in its various instalments.

Alien: Earth focuses on its various robots immediately, opening with a title card in the premiere that establishes three distinct types of synthetic humans. The titles read "in the future, the race for immortality will come in 3 guises," before listing the key types: Synths, Cyborgs, and Hybrids. The credits warn that whichever of these three technologies prevails will determine which of five competing corporations (Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold) "rules the universe." Viewers meet all three of these robots in Alien: Earth's premiere, but their key distinctions may not initially be obvious.

Alien: Earth is the newest series from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. The cast features Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, and Alex Lawther, and is the latest in the franchise following 2024's Alien: Romulus. Alien: Earth premiered on August 12 and will run for eight episodes on Hulu and FX.

A Guide to Synths, Cyborgs, and Hybrids in Alien: Earth

Cyborgs

FX

Cyborgs are defined as "cybernetically enhanced humans" who maintain the appearance of humans but contain mechanical enhancements beneath their skin. They are part man, part machine, and gain the benefits of each, but it's unclear which corporation is responsible for their creation.

Cyborgs are a new technology introduced in Alien: Earth, with Babou Ceesay's Morrow, the Chief Security Officer on the doomed USCSS Maginot, one of the only known cyborgs at this time. Morrow exhibits enhanced precision, durability, and strength, and some of his enhancements include a blowtorch and a blade hidden within his forearm.

Synths

FX

Synths/Synthetics are the "artificially intelligent beings" of the Alien universe that audiences are likely the most familiar with. Ian Holm's "Ash," from the original Alien film (who was revived again in Alien: Romulus), is one prominent example of a synth. These androids are typically servants of the Weyland-Yutani company and are programmed to do their creator's bidding, whether they agree or not.

Timothy Olyphant plays Kirsch in Alien: Earth, one of the primary synthetics audiences will meet in the show. He joins a long-running line of synths in Alien films, including Bishop in Aliens, David in Prometheus, and Andy in Alien: Romulus.

Hybrids

FX

Hybrids are another new android type introduced in Alien: Earth. They are created by the Prodigy Corporation and are a pet project of the founder Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin).

Hybrids replicate the housing of a synthetic body but are outfitted with a human consciousness downloaded from the mind of a different being. In Alien: Earth, Kavalier recruits terminal children as test subjects, granting them a new life in adult synthetic bodies that free them of their ailments and that never age. Sydney Chandler's Wendy is one of the first successful hybrids, who is later joined by the other children at the Neverland facility.

Hybrids sit in an interesting place between Cyborgs and Synths. They possess the human mind of a Cyborg, but the synthetic body of a Synthetic. However, the full extent of their potential has yet to be explored in Alien: Earth.

What About the Robot in Predator: Badlands?

Disney

Following Alien: Earth, a new installment in the duelling Alien/Predator franchises will be released before the end of the year, with Dan Trachtenberg's Prey follow-up Predator: Badlands hitting screens.

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Predator: Badlands, particularly Elle Fanning's character Thia. However, a recent trailer for the new Predator film showcased Thia strung up in a hostile land, with her eyes containing the logo for the Weyland-Yutani corporation. Given the distinctions set up in Alien: Earth, this suggests Thia is one of the company's synthetics, aka a humanoid robot with no human consciousness.

This is just one of several Easter eggs planted in the recent Predator and Alien installments that continue to hint at their shared universe. It remains to be seen whether any other types of androids from the Alien: Earth world make their way into the Predator franchise, but the door is certainly open.