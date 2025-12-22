Sony Pictures Has Officially Completed Its 11th Spider-Man Movie In The Tom Holland Era

Since Tom Holland took over the role of Peter Parker, Sony Pictures has now completed initial production on 11 Spider-Man movies. Spider-Man is still Sony Pictures' biggest IP, as the studio still has big plans for the web-slinger in the foreseeable future. While many of these projects exist in their own universes under Sony's watch, this also includes the work the studio has done bringing Spider-Man into the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures completed initial production and filming for 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In a lengthy Instagram caption, director Destin Daniel Cretton thanked his cast and crew for the work they put into the movie, singling out star Tom Holland for his "kind, generous leadership on and off screen" and "relentless work ethic." He concluded the post by saying, "That's a wrap" on the MCU's fourth Spider-Man movie:

"I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of. To @nik__ki , for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can't wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That's a wrap on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'!"

After filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicked off in late July 2025, this update confirms the end of a five-month filming schedule for the MCU sequel. This gives Sony and Marvel seven months to finish the necessary post-production work before the film is ultimately released in theaters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth Spider-Man movie released in the MCU and the franchise's third theatrical release of Phase 4. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo, the story will show Peter Parker operating as Spider-Man and working to rebuild his identity after Doctor Strange's spell forced the world to forget about his existence. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Every Sony Pictures Spider-Man Movie Released in Tom Holland Era

Spider-Man: Homecoming

After debuting in the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland starred in his first solo Spider-Man movie in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Directed by Jon Watts, the film also starred Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark), Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Marisa Tomei (May Parker).

Homecoming shows Peter Parker back at Midtown High School, trying to balance his life as a student and a superhero under the mentorship of Downey's Tony Stark. While also preparing for his school's homecoming dance, he uncovers a criminal operation led by Michael Keaton's Vulture, who is selling alien technology from the Battle of New York to other criminals.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now streaming on Disney+.

Venom

Outside of the MCU, Tom Hardy first starred as Eddie Brock for Sony Pictures in the original Venom movie. Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Riz Ahmed (Carlton Drake), Jenny Slate (Dr. Dora Skirth), and Peggy Lu (Mrs. Chen) were in the supporting cast for the movie, which was directed by Ruben Fleischer.

Eddie works as an aggressive journalist who finds himself entangled with a hostile alien symbiote, who goes by the name of Venom. Forced to adjust his life and serve as Venom's host, he uncovers a dark conspiracy at Carlton Drake's Life Foundation before working with Venom to stop symbiotes from taking over the world.

Venom is now streaming on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In 2018, Sony Animation broke the mold for superhero movies with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Behind Shamiek Moore's Miles Morales, the cast also stars Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Nicholas Cage (Spider-Noir), John Mulaney (Peter Porker), and Liev Schreiber (Kingpin); this movie is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

After Miles is bitten by a radioactive spider, web-slingers from other universes come to his world to stop a super-collider from destroying the multiverse. Miles has to team up with these heroes while learning how to be a hero in his own right, finding out what it truly takes to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The MCU's Phase 3 (and the Infinity Saga as a whole) comes to an end with the release of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Bringing back most of the original cast, including Jon Watts as the director, this movie also features Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Hoping to get away from his hero life, Peter takes a much-deserved summer vacation to Europe with his schoolmates and friends. However, he runs into the Elementals and is forced to team up with Mysterio, leading to plenty of drama for the 16-year-old Avenger.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now streaming on Disney+.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

In 2021, Sony followed up on Venom's efforts with the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Marvel and DC legend Andy Serkis. Behind Tom Hardy, much of the original Venom cast returns, and Woody Harrelson gets the chance to have his Cletus Kasady evolve into the powerful villain Carnage.

The Venom sequel shows Eddie and Venom struggling to operate together, as Venom leaves Eddie while Carnage is born inside Cletus when he bites Eddie and ingests some of Venom's blood. Carnage teams up with his terrifying love interest, Shriek, to unleash hell upon the world before Venom and Eddie reunite to stop him.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now streaming on Disney+.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The MCU delivers not only a third Spider-Man movie but the biggest live-action solo superhero movie ever made in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland leads a cast that features five legacy villains from the five previous live-action Spider-Man movies, and this time, he gets to team up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's web-slingers; director Jon Watts also comes back to complete his trilogy.

After Peter's identity is revealed to the public, he goes to Doctor Strange, who offers the chance to make the world forget he was ever Spider-Man. When the spell goes wrong, villains like the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro are brought into the MCU, causing mayhem for Peter and his friends.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for purchase or rent through various outlets.

Morbius

Following years of delays to its theatrical release, Sony Pictures brought Morbius to the big screen in 2022. Daniel Espinosa serves as the director, and Jared Leto leads the cast as Michael Morbius, alongside Matt Smith (Milo Morbius), Adria Arjona (Dr. Martine Bancroft), Jared Harris (Dr. Emil Nicholas), and Tyrese Gibson (Simon Stroud).

Dr. Morbius is an award-winning biochemist with a rare blood disease who tries to cure himself using vampire bat DNA, turning himself into a living vampire and gaining impressive powers. Eventually learning that his brother embraces the same kind of vampirism, he struggles to control his condition and survive on blood while fighting off new monsters that he encounters.

Morbius is now streaming on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Five years after its predecessor's release, Sony came to theaters with another thrilling animated adventure, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Most of the cast from the original movie came back to reprise their roles, and they were joined by Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099), Daniel Kaluuya (Spider-Punk), and Issa Rae (Jessica Drew).

In this sequel, Miles and Gwen reunite before traveling to a world filled with Spider-People, the most powerful of which are led by Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099. However, after Miles changes a "canon event" and threatens the sanctity of the multiverse, he becomes an enemy as his fellow web-slingers hunt him down, forcing him to decide what kind of hero he needs to be.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Disney+.

Madame Web

Sony released three Spider-Man spin-off movies in 2024, the first of which was director S.J. Jackson's work on Madame Web. Dakota Johnson led the cast as Cassandra Webb, and the supporting actors included Sydney Sweeney (Julia Carpenter), Isabela Merced (Anya Corazon), Celeste O'Connor (Mattie Franklin), Adam Scott (Ben Parker), and Emma Roberts (May Parker).

Manhattan paramedic Cassie Webb gains clairvoyant powers after a near-death accident, letting her see the future, specifically the deaths of three young women. She is forced to protect them from the movie's main villain, Ezekiel Sims, taking them on the run with her while learning how to control her new abilities.

Madame Web is now streaming on Disney+.

Venom: The Last Dance

Sony Pictures completed the trilogy of Tom Hardy-led Venom movies with the release of Venom: The Last Dance. Directed by Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy also returned to reprise his memorable role as Eddie Brock, and the rest of the cast included Chiwetel Ejiofor (Rex Strickland), Juno Temple (Dr. Teddy Paine), Rhys Ifans (Martin Moon), and Andy Serkis (Knull).

In this threequel, Eddie and Venom are on the run from the military while also being hunted by symbiote-eating aliens and their leader, Knull. They also encounter more than a handful of new symbiotes in the fight, as their relationship is put to the ultimate test.

Venom: The Last Dance is available for purchase or rent through various outlets.

Kraven the Hunter

Sony's final superhero movie release of 2024 (and its most recent superhero movie) came with Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor. Aaron Taylor-Johnson played the titular hunter, and he was joined by Ariana DeBose (Calypso), Russell Crowe (Nikolai Kravinoff), Fred Hechinger (Dmitri Kravinoff), and Allesandro Nivola (Aleksei Systevich).

After ingesting lion blood and mixing in a mystical elixir, Kraven gains extraordinary abilities and becomes a brutal hunter and vigilante. He goes on a path of vengeance against his father, doing anything he can to right the wrongs of his life and take out those who put him in so much danger.

Kraven the Hunter is now streaming on Netflix.