Charlie Cox Joins Tom Hiddleston and 3 Actors In Exclusive MCU Club

Charlie Cox's contributions to Daredevil: Born Again were officially recognized by Marvel Studios, as the actor was credited as something other than a lead for the upcoming second season of the Disney+ show. Cox and his co-star, Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk), played a key role in making Daredevil: Born Again what it is today. Prior to Season 1's release, the two faces of the series spoke out about their disappointment with the series' direction, and ultimately, they were responsible for the creative overhaul.

After doing so, Daredevil: Born Again became a completely different series. The original plans were largely scrapped, and fans received a darker, grittier project that felt more like the Netflix Daredevil series they had grown to love.

Since Cox made such an impact on Daredevil: Born Again and was integral to its success for Marvel Television and Disney+, he received an upgrade for Season 2 (which will begin streaming on March 24). Not only will he be credited as a series lead, but he will also receive credit as an executive producer. Notably, Cox has joined four other MCU veterans, including Tom Hiddleston, as the only actors to produce a Disney+ series in which they also star.

Every Actor Who Has Produced & Starred in an MCU Disney+ Series

Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again)

Marvel Television

Charlie Cox is being credited as an executive producer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. He joins Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Iain B. MacDonald, and showrunner Dario Scardapane on that list of producers for the show's upcoming season.

Cox receiving this honor largely stems from his behind-the-scenes actions that made Daredevil: Born Again the series it became. After the show was initially created as an 18-episode procedural with a lighter tone, Cox expressed his frustration to Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios considered Cox's ideas and, in turn, completely revamped the show. The original showrunners, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, exited the project, and Dario Scardapane came in as the new showrunner alongside directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Cox's actions directly influenced Daredevil: Born Again's creative direction.

Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil: Born Again)

Marvel Television

Charlie Cox is not the only Daredevil: Born Again lead actor who helped bring the new version of the show to life. Wilson Fisk actor Vincent D'Onofrio also shared Cox's feelings and was just as integral to the project's overhaul as his co-star.

Like Cox, D'Onofrio is being credited as an executive producer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Without him, the first season may not have been as successful as it was, and Season 2 could look completely different.

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight)

Marvel Television

Oscar Isaac was the lead of 2022's Moon Knight and also served as an executive producer. Isaac revealed before the show's release that he came in with many story ideas for the series and had a hand in bringing some of Moon Knight's elements to life, not just on-screen but in the script and the story as well.

Ultimately, Isaac was tasked with playing different people throughout the project because his character had Dissociative Identity Disorder. Isaac tackled that challenge head-on and helped flesh out the plot and his character(s), earning himself an executive producer credit.

Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion)

Marvel Television

Secret Invasion may not have been the smash hit Marvel Studios and Disney wanted, but it did feature Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Nick Fury in the MCU) as an executive producer. At the time, he was only the third MCU actor to be credited as a producer in a Disney+ show in which they also starred.

Jackson was given executive producer honors simply because he had a lot of creative input on Secret Invasion. The actor has portrayed Nick Fury for almost two decades, so he is extremely in tune with the character and apparently had many ideas for the direction he should take in Secret Invasion.

Many of Jackson's ideas made it into Secret Invasion's script and the show's final cut, proving he deserved the executive producer credit.

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Marvel Television

Tom Hiddleston was the first actor to be credited as a producer for an MCU show he also starred in. It is also worth noting that he is the only actor to have been honored as an executive producer on multiple seasons of a TV show, though that will likely change when the series credits for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 are released, as Cox and D'Onofrio will likely retain their producer credits.

Marvel was always extremely vocal about Hiddleston's deep involvement with both seasons of Loki. Like Samuel L. Jackson, Hiddleston has been portraying Loki for more than 10 years and has grown fond of the character.

Hiddleston sat in the writers' room, pitched story ideas, and was integral to Loki becoming what it was.