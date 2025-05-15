Marvel Studios Confirms 7 Netflix Characters Are Now in the MCU

When Netflix's Marvel TV shows were canceled, it seemed like the end of the line for the Defenders heroes. However, since the rights to these characters reverted to Marvel Studios, more and more of the characters in these Netflix shows have been able to live a second life in the MCU. This reintegration began in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock in the MCU. Since then, the pipeline from the Marvel Netflix era to the MCU has been in full force.

While the subject of what's canon and what isn't has remained slightly hazy during this transition period, fans have welcomed the reclaiming of the Netflix Marvel heroes (who are played by the same actors) into the MCU.

These Marvel Netflix Heroes Now Exist in the MCU

Matt Murdock

Charlie Cox portrayed Matt Murdock and his blind crime-fighting alter ego, Daredevil, in three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix, and appeared to help lead the team in The Defenders. After the series was cancelled in 2018, Cox's inclusion as Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first glimmer of hope for Marvel's Netflix lineup of characters.

Cox went on to play Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, before landing his sequel series on Disney+ in Daredevil: Born Again, which is in production on its second season. Daredevil stayed out of the suit for most of Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, a result of Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante threats, but he'll be back in full force (and a new black suit) for Season 2.

Daredevil: Born Again has been the central waypoint for bringing back several Marvel Netflix era characters into the MCU, and Season 2 only opens the door for more.

Jessica Jones

The recent announcement that Krysten Ritter will return as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the news fans have been waiting for. While Daredevil: Born Again has efficiently brought back several characters from Daredevil into the MCU, questions have remained about whether the rest of the Defenders could get the same treatment. Ritter's return is a step in that direction.

It's unclear how involved the superhero private investigator will be in Daredevil's Disney+ show, but Jessica Jones was easily one of the more popular Marvel Netflix shows, so this part could pave the way for Ritter to lead her own show in the MCU.

Frank Castle

Marvel

One of Daredevil's greatest adversaries, Jon Bernthal reprised his role as The Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again, establishing the name of Frank Castle in the MCU. The lethal vigilante has come to blows with Cox's character over their approach to justice, but this moral complexity is what earned the Punisher two seasons of his own show on Netflix.

Frank Castle's reintroduction in the MCU has allowed the antihero to forge a similar path, with an MCU Special Presentation starring Bernthal as Punisher already in the works.

Wilson Fisk

Marvel

Another of Daredevil's major antagonists is Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. Apart from Cox, D'Onofrio is the only Netflix Marvel actor to portray his character in multiple MCU projects, including Echo and Daredevil: Born Again. Fisk's new era in Daredevil: Born Again saw him elected as mayor of New York, where he imposed martial law and outlawed vigilantes.

Fisk is also a popular Spider-Man villain, so now that he has been established in the MCU, many are wondering whether he could face off against Tom Holland's character at some point (although D'Onofrio has outlined one thing that may make that difficult).

Foggy Nelson

Marvel Studios

Foggy Nelson, Matt Murdock's best friend and partner at the law firm, is an essential piece of the Daredevil story. Unfortunately, Eldon Henson's role was short-lived in Daredevil: Born Again after Foggy was assassinated, forcing Matt into a spiral of grief that forced him to put down the Daredevil mantle for a time. While Foggy was not around for long in Daredevil: Born Again, there are hints that his character may still have a future in the MCU.

Karen Page

Marvel

Fans were overjoyed to see the trio of Nelson, Murdock, and Page reunited in Daredevil: Born Again, even if only for a short time. Deborah Ann Woll reprised her role as Karen for the MCU Disney+ show, but she was seen sparingly after she decided to move across the country to San Francisco following Foggy's death. Along with Daredevil, Karen also has a close bond with Frank Castle, so now that she's in the wider MCU, a role in the Punisher's Disney+ special could be in store.

Vanessa Fisk

Marvel Studios

Wilson Fisk's wife, Vanessa (played by Ayelet Zurer), is another character to make the jump from Netflix's Daredevil series to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again. Vanessa stayed loyal to Fisk despite his criminal activities until his arrest forced her to take over running his criminal empire. Their marriage was put in jeopardy after Fisk became mayor of New York, which made Vanessa's position difficult and led to secrets between the two.