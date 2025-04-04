This MCU Villain Is Now Banned from Appearing In Marvel Movies

The actor behind one of the MCU's major villains has given a disappointing update about his future in Marvel movies.

Vincent D'Onofrio first appeared as the New York-based villain Kingpin (aka Wilson Fisk) in Netflix's Daredevil series before he reprised his character in the MCU in two series: Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

Here's Why Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin Can't Appear in MCU Movies

Marvel Studios

Many of the MCU's Disney+ heroes have made the jump to the big screen over the years (such as Charlie Cox's role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home), but the future for Kingpin looks a little different.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio addressed whether Kingpin might have a future beyond Disney+ in the MCU.

Horowitz brought up whether D'Onofrio might be a name on one of the many chairs during the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, which was happening at the time of the interview. The actor ultimately was not, but denied involvement, saying, "Nobody ever talks to me about the movies."

The reason for this seems to be a rights issue, with D'Onofrio revealing that "it's a very hard thing" for Marvel Studios to use Kingpin due to "ownership:"

"The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing for Marvel to use my character, it's a very hard thing to do. Because of ownership."

The actor added that Kingpin is "only usable for television series" and that fans wouldn't be seeing him front a Wilson Fisk movie. D'Onofrio added that he "[didn't] know when that'd work out" or if it ever will:

"I think right now I'm only usable for television series, different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not like a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that. It's all caught up in rights stuff right now. I don't know when that'd work out or if it'd work out at all actually."

At present, the rights to Kingpin's character are shared between Sony and Marvel, which ties into the wider messy legal situation with Marvel Studios using Spider-Man characters.

While Fisk has been primarily used as Daredevil's major antagonist on screen, the character originated as one of Spider-Man's comic book foes, meaning his rights remain within the circle of Sony Pictures' Spider-Man ownership.

What is Wilson Fisk's Future in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Despite the red tape preventing Kingpin from appearing in Marvel Studios films, D'Onofrio seemed more than willing to appear in a movie if asked, telling Horowitz he'll "do [his] best with whatever it is:"

"My job is to service the story, that's my job as an actor. Give me a series, give me a film, and I'll do my best with whatever it is."

In the immediate future, D'Onofrio will have his hands full playing Kingpin in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, which has recently begun filming in New York City.

Beyond that, the character's future is unclear. While many Marvel fans would love to see Fisk face off with his comic book rival, Spider-Man (and Marvel does have Spider-Man: Brand New Day in development right now), the licensing situation with the character will seemingly make this impossible unless Marvel Studios and Sony can come to an agreement.

This restricts Kingpin to appearing only in Marvel's Disney+ series. Looking ahead at the MCU's upcoming Disney+ slate, there doesn't seem to be a logical place for Kingpin to appear outside of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

However, if the rumors that the MCU plans to re-introduce other members of The Defenders are true, perhaps Fisk will have a role in their stories.