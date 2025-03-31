Spider-Man 4 Image Found At CinemaCon 2025 Ahead Of Sony Pictures Panel

A new image teasing Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon 2025 brought a new level of hype for the MCU sequel.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home became the biggest hit of the Multiverse Saga to date, fans immediately questioned what would be next for Tom Holland's web-slinger. Now, more than three years after that movie, this sequel is finally starting to take shape ahead of its release in July 2026.

As of now, Spider-Man 4 has three confirmed cast members and multiple rumored castings, leaving many wondering exactly where Peter Parker will go in a world unaware of his existence. Now, as production gears up to get going, a new look at promo material for the film could build up hype even further.

CinemaCon 2025 Features Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 Image

At CinemaCon 2025 (as shared on Instagram by @gothamgeekgirl), Sony Pictures shared a new image teasing the development of Spider-Man 4.

While no new information has been shared about the film yet, attendees saw a placard with "Spider-Man Four" under the Marvel Studios logo. Additionally, the "O" in the "Four" was a version of the classic Spider-Man mask fans know and love:

CinemaCon

This was part of a massive image featuring nearly two dozen of the biggest upcoming movies set to release in 2026, which was shown at a CinemaCon keynote address.

Also seen are multiple major Disney theatrical releases planned for next year, including Moana 3, Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Avengers: Doomsday.

CinemaCon

See more of what to expect from the biggest studio presentations at CinemaCon 2025 here.

What To Expect From Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon 2025

Marvel Studios

With Spider-Man 4 about 16 months away from its release date, many are expecting Sony to have at least a tease for fans about what to expect in the sequel. Considering the placeholder logo, this could come with a title for the movie, but the studio has plenty of other options to offer as well.

Arguably at the top of fans' wishlists is finding out what kind of story Spider-Man 4 will be after No Way Home broke open the MCU's multiverse for the first time. While many are hoping the sequel goes back to Spidey's street-level origins, chances are high that the multiversal trend will continue into Phase 6.

This is particularly the case considering Spider-Man 4 is set to be released after Avengers: Doomsday and before Avengers: Secret Wars, the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. With so many confirmed variants arriving in both movies, chances are high that Spidey will gain even more experience with the multiverse.

No matter what's in store, the hope is that something from Spider-Man 4 will be teased or revealed after seeing the movie's placeholder title card on site.

Marvel hype is high after the announcement confirming some of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, which did not even include Holland's Spider-Man. Now, Spider-Man 4 could be in line to get its own moment in the spotlight as the film inches closer to being made.

Spider-Man 4 is due to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.