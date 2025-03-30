Spider-Man 4 now has six actors/characters confirmed or rumored to appear in its cast.

Spider-Man 4, set to release in July 2026 and being directed by Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, is expected to branch out from Spider-Man's "Home" trilogy cast, as Peter Parker is no longer able to affiliate with his old high school buddies and teachers due to the heartbreaking final events of No Way Home.

Spider-Man 4's Reported Cast Members & Character Roles

As plot rumors for Spider-Man 4 continue to dominate the internet, fans eagerly wait to find out more about who will be cast as the sequel's villain(s), supporting players, and any guest-starring superhero allies.

Now, thanks to a recent Spider-Man 4 casting report from insider Daniel Ritchman, we now know six of the main roles that will be featured in the movie, some of which are already cast, others which are in the process of finding actors.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland

To nobody's surprise, Tom Holland is geared up to return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for his fourth MCU solo film. This will be Holland's seventh MCU appearance since his debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War—and it could be his eighth if he winds up joining the extensive cast lined up for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Holland's Spider-Man will go into this movie living in a world that is unaware of Peter Parker's existence, leaving him on his own as he rebuilds his life from the ground up.

Zendaya - MJ

Zendaya

To some fans' surprise, Zendaya is lined up to reprise her role as Michelle Jones-Watson in Spider-Man 4 alongside her real-world fiancé, Tom Holland. This will give Zendaya her fourth appearance in the MCU and her first since No Way Home.

While recent reports have teased a reduced role for Zendaya in Spider-Man 4, many still hope for her to have plenty of screentime, even with her being unaware of who Peter Parker is. The real question moving forward is whether MJ and Peter will find their way back to each other or if they will remain strangers.

Sadie Sink - Unknown

Sadie Sink

Making her way over from the Stranger Things saga on Netflix is Sadie Sink, who was confirmed for a role in Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya. This will be Sink's first appearance in the MCU and could lead to more movies for her in the future.

Details about Sink's Spider-Man 4 role have been teased, indicating she will play a "sharp and free-spirited" character with a "mysterious past" who is also "strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated."

The MCU fan has already offered fancast ideas for who Sink could be playing, including Jean Grey, Firestar, or even a true Mary-Jane Watson. As of writing, neither Marvel or Sony has confirmed who she will portray.

Female Villain – 30s-50s

Sony Pictures

Insider Daniel Richtman reported that Marvel looking to cast a female villain between the ages of 30 and 50 of any ethnicity. The character is described as "powerful and imposing" and will need an actress with a "strong and commanding screen presence" to bring the role to life.

Reportedly, there is already an actress in negotiations for the role, but no information has been revealed yet.

This would give the MCU its first-ever female villain in one of Tom Holland's live-action Spider-Man movies. Other rumors hinted the role may be played by "another red-haired actress with the initials SS," according to industry insider Jeff Sneider.

New Male Role

Miles Morales

Coming into Spider-Man 4 is another young character alongside actors like Holland, Zendaya, and Sink. The role is said to be for a character who is "a resourceful young man in his early 20s," but no other details have been provided.

Some have hinted that this could be the MCU's first attempt to bring Miles Morales to the big screen in live-action, although no racial requirements are listed with the role. Whoever it is, Holland and co. should have plenty of time for on-screen interactions with this new character.

New Male Role

PlayStation

A second new male role is being set up for a new actor coming into the MCU in Spider-Man 4. The role is for someone in the age range of 30-50 of any ethnicity, described as "a no-nonsense authority figure who sees the world in black and white."

The role also requires somebody who can portray a character who is "loyal, determined, and willing to cross lines to maintain order."

Currently, there are no other signs indicating who this character may be or whether it will be a hero or villain. Some speculation has led to options like Marvel's Spider-Man villain Martin Li from the PlayStation games, but fans continue waiting for specific information on the role.

Spider-Man 4 will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.