Spider-Man 4 Just Added Its 4th Cast Member (Report)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day added another fan-favorite character to its cast as the Phase 6 movie inches closer to going into production.

Coming under the direction of Spidey newcomer Destin Daniel Cretton (known for his work on Shang-Chi), Spider-Man 4 is set to be one of the biggest films in Marvel's Phase 6 slate. It will follow the efforts of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which marked the MCU's first true use of live-action multiversal characters.

Marking the first MCU film post-Avengers: Doomsday, expectations are high for what the web-slinger and company will do after the world forgets about Peter Parker's existence. While story details are still being worked out, the sequel's cast is slowly starting to be assembled.

Every Cast Member Reported for Spider-Man 4

J.K. Simmons - J. Jonah Jameson

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are set to include J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson in the cast of 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Simmons made his MCU debut as the Daily Bugle journalist in the mid-credits scene of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. He later reprised the role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man 4 being his third MCU project.

Fans will recognize Simmons' work in the same role from Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy, where his portrayal of Jameson originated. He has reprised the role in voiceover form as well in multiple animated projects, most notably 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Although Jameson is now unaware of Spider-Man's secret identity, Brand New World is sure to have him gunning for the web-slinger as hard as ever after No Way Home's final battle. Considering the destruction seen at the Statue of Liberty, Spidey's biggest critic will have no shortage of bad press to sling his way.

While it is unclear how big Jameson's role will be in Spider-Man 4, expect him to make his impact felt as he pushes for the web-slinger to be brought to justice.

Tom Holland - Peter Parker/Spider-Man

To nobody's surprise, Tom Holland will return for Spider-Man 4 as Peter Parker, complete with a brand-new, self-designed set of red and blue threads. This will be Holland's seventh time playing the MCU's wall-crawler after starring in the first three Spidey solo films, the last two Avengers movies, and Captain America: Civil War.

The last fans saw of Holland, he had teamed up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men to take down five multiversal villains from past Marvel films. Now, after a spell cast by Doctor Strange, the world is unaware of Peter's existence as he attempts to rebuild his life as an anonymous hero.

Currently, story details for Peter in Brand New Day are being kept under wraps, but he is expected to have plenty of action and danger in front of him. He will do his best to keep New York City safe from harm, particularly with the chance of new interdimensional threats being introduced.

Zendaya - MJ

Coming back for her fourth MCU movie will be Holland's real-life fiancée, Zendaya, who has made a name for herself as Michelle Jones-Watson (MJ). She has played a central role next to Peter Parker in the first three Spider-Man movies, even dating Peter through most of No Way Home before Strange's spell.

The most recent reports surrounding Zendaya's role in Brand New Day indicate she is only a minor part of the movie compared to what fans are used to seeing. While this is not shocking, considering she no longer knows her ex-boyfriend exists, it will be a major change of pace for the megastar.

Many fans hope to see MJ and Peter slowly rekindle their friendship, but it is still unknown if their relationship will ever be the same as it was in the original trilogy.

Sadie Sink

Joining Holland and Zendaya for her MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Stranger Things veteran Sadie Sink.

While fans only have minimal details about who Sink will play in Spider-Man 4, she is teased to be one of the sequel's leading actors. Ground-level characters like Gwen Stacy and Black Cat have come up in fan chatter, as have much more powerful heroes like Firestar and Kitty Pryde.

For the time being, Sony and Marvel have not announced her role, but more details are sure to be made public over the coming weeks and months.