Spider-Man 4 New Photo Hints At A Big Homecoming Callback

A new photo from the set of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day included a callback to the MCU's first Spidey movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. After first debuting as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland started his solo run as the web-slinger in 2017 with Homecoming. While the franchise is nearly a decade removed from that film, its impact can still be felt as Holland continues bringing Peter Parker to life.

Tom Holland posed for a new picture with fans on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Holland started filming for his fourth MCU solo movie at the start of August 2025, complete with a look at what may be his best MCU costume to date. While most of the looks from the set have shown Holland playing his superhero role, one new look shares a more intriguing look at the MCU veteran.

The photo in question shows Holland with his arms around fans, and he is wearing a shirt that reads, "Delmar's Deli." This marks an unexpected callback to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Delmar's Deli was first seen.

In Homecoming (the MCU's 16th released movie chronologically), Peter leaves school to pick up sandwiches from Delmar's Deli, where Delmar hits on Aunt May before the two chat about his time in school. Later, the deli becomes collateral damage in a bank robbery, and Spider-Man jumps in to rescue Delmar and his cat from the fire.

Tom Holland is now in early preparations for his return to the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth solo Spider-Man movie under Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo, and more, this movie will put Peter Parker in a world unaware of his existence as he tries to rebuild his life, all while facing villains unlike anything he has seen before. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

How Spider-Man: Homecoming Nod Affects Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home put Peter Parker into unknown territory, as Doctor Strange's spell forced the world to forget Peter ever existed. Now, he has to rebuild his life from the ground up while reestablishing his identity out of his superhero costume. While this shirt could end up being a ruse to throw fans off, seeing it on Holland has fans believing the deli will be used in his next solo film.

Now, the expectation is that Peter Parker could be working for Delmar as he tries to make a living for himself, which may even happen as he works to put himself through college under the radar. Whether this is coupled with a possible job at the Daily Bugle is unknown, but at the very least, fans will see Peter working hard for Delmar to take care of himself and watch out for an old friend.

Early in development, this movie seems to be embracing the lifestyle Peter takes on in both the comics and past Spider-Man movies and TV shows. It may remind fans of Tobey Maguire's hero working at a pizzeria in Spider-Man 2 or both his and Andrew Garfield's heroes suffering under J. Jonah Jameson at the Bugle. How big a role this plays in the core plot for Spider-Man 4 is still unknown, but it serves as a new wrinkle for the veteran MCU protagonist.

All things considered, if this plot point plays out as expected, MCU fans may be in for the most comic-accurate and emotional MCU Spider-Man movie to date, with the best parts of Peter Parker all coming through in his heroic rebirth.