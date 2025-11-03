Spider-Man 4 Adds Its 7th MCU Cast Member

Spider-Man: Brand New Day now reportedly has its seventh cast member lined up for a role in the highly anticipated sequel. As fans wait for a first trailer for Spider-Man 4 (which could make its debut before the end of the year), news and reports continue to tease a massive scale for both its cast and story. That group only continues to grow, courtesy of a rumor teasing the return of a franchise regular.

Tony Revolori is rumored to join the cast of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4. According to a new rumor from Daniel Richtman, Revolori's Flash Thompson "is in Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

Sony Pictures

Revolori previously played Eugene "Flash" Thompson in the first three Spider-Man movies developed for the MCU. Flash largely serves as a rival for Peter Parker at Midtown High School, as the two compete with each other in class and on the academic decathlon team at Midtown School of Science and Technology. Looking forward, Flash's storyline in Spider-Man 4 is unknown, but fans expect him to have at least some interaction with the film's leading hero.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth film in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' MCU story for the web-slinger, which started in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. The story will follow the epic conclusion from Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Spider-Man reinvents himself after the world forgets about his existence. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026. Ahead are the other six cast members confirmed to appear in the sequel:

6 Other Actors Confirmed for Roles in Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland

Sony Pictures

Unsurprisingly, Tom Holland will be back in the spotlight as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for his fourth solo Spider-Man film. This will be Holland's seventh time playing the iconic web-slinger, which includes top billing in his first three solo movies and supporting roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

While story details are still unknown, Holland's hero will go back to his street-level roots, rebuilding his name as a hero in a world unaware of Peter Parker's existence. He will also get a brand new suit to use in battle, which may be the best outfit of his MCU tenure.

Zendaya

Sony Pictures

Known as one of the biggest stars to grace the MCU, Zendaya is set to rejoin the franchise as Michelle Jones-Watson, Peter Parker's old love interest. Also known for a plethora of other projects, Zendaya will get her fourth credit with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the previous three coming in the first three Spider-Man films.

As fans wait to hear more specifics about Zendaya's role in Spider-Man 4, rumors tease that she will only have a minor role in the upcoming MCU sequel. While the expectation is that she will reunite with Peter at some point in the movie, their relationship will be far different than ever before, as she likely will know only bits and pieces about him at that point.

Jacob Batalon

Sony Pictures

The last member of the original friend trio from the Spider-Man franchise will be back in action for Spider-Man 4, as Jacob Batalon is confirmed to play Ned Leeds again. Initially introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batalon will make his sixth MCU appearance in Brand New Day, following his previous roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

As is the case with Zendaya's MJ, Batalon's Ned is only expected to play a minor role, considering his relationship with Peter is now nonexistent. His story is set to continue at MIT as he goes to college and remains friends with MJ, but his friendship with Peter is still up in the air.

Michael Mando

Sony Pictures

One of the most shocking bits of news for Spider-Man 4 came with the news that Michael Mando would finally be back in the MCU as Mac Gargan. After only playing a small role in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming (including the first post-credits scene), Mando's character will fully evolve into his villainous alter-ego from the comics, Scorpion, in Brand New Day.

Although Mando's specific storyline in Spider-Man 4 is being kept from the public for the time being, he is expected to don the green armor and Scorpion tail for which he is best known in the original source material. This will give him his first opportunity to take down Peter Parker and wreak havoc in New York City.

Jon Bernthal

Marvel Studios

MCU veteran Jon Bernthal will be part of a historic moment for the MCU, as his Punisher is confirmed to play a role in Spider-Man 4 when it arrives in 2026. After initially playing Frank Castle in two seasons of The Punisher on Netflix and Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, Bernthal will make his first appearance in an MCU movie during the Spider-Man sequel.

Reports have teased a few interactions between the Punisher and Spider-Man, including a moment when they team up to slow down another popular Avenger in this movie. Following up on his escape from captivity in Born Again (and potentially what happens in his own Disney+ Special Presentation), Frank has plenty of epic action to look forward to in his MCU big screen debut.

Mark Ruffalo

Marvel Studios

As part of Sony and Marvel's agreement to use Avengers-level characters in solo MCU Spider-Man films, Brand New Day will feature Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, better known as the Hulk. Along with a voiceover role in What If...?, this movie will mark Ruffalo's 10th live-action credit in the MCU, which includes all four Avengers movies.

Although Ruffalo's specific storyline in Spider-Man 4 is not confirmed, reports have teased that he will return to his Savage Hulk form (a development fans have wanted for years). This will give Peter and the rest of the film's characters more than a few issues to deal with, but the hope is that he will be able to work with Bruce towards solving the primary mystery in the story.