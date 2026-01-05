Lucasfilm Reverses Course, Suspends Future MandoVerse Plans (Report)

A new report has suggested that, after more than six years, Lucasfilm is reversing course on its sweeping plans for the future of the MandoVerse. Since the release of The Mandalorian Season 1 in 2019, much of Lucasfilm's storytelling efforts have focused on fleshing out the period between Episodes VI and VII, a chunk of the Star Wars timeline that has come to be known as the MandoVerse.

To date, the MandoVerse has included three seasons of The Mandalorian, the Book of Boba Fett spin-off series, Skeleton Crew, Ahsoka Season 1, and Star Wars' upcoming return to theaters, The Mandalorian & Grogu. The future of the MandoVerse has been something of an anchor for Lucasfilm to lean on in the years since the Skywalker Saga came to an end, but it might be time for the star-faring series to move on.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is considering potentially moving away from the MandoVerse for future Star Wars projects. The know scooper shared the news in a new post on Patreon, writing that, as it stands, nothing within that particular section of the Star Wars timeline is planned beyond the upcoming Ahsoka Season 2, and Lucasfilm is waiting to see how the Rosario Dawson-led streaming series performs before committing to anything else.

In recent years, the MandoVerse has been the primary storytelling vessel for Lucasfilm and the Star Wars brand. When the franchise said goodbye to the Skywalker Saga, Pedro Pascal's chrome-domed bounty hunter was there to pick up the torch and run with it.

Since then, much has been made about the MandoVerse continuing in one way or another. In fact, for a long time, the plan seemed to be for everything in this interconnected section of the timeline to culminate in a film directed by The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni. This was long before film projects like The Mandalorian & Grogu were officially put on the Star Wars slate.

As of this writing, the only two projects left on the MandoVerse docket remain The Mandalorian & Grogu and Ahsoka. Ahsoka Season 2 is due out sometime in 2026 (although recent information may suggest it could be delayed).

What Does the Future of the MandoVerse Look Like?

After being such a pillar for the Star Wars brand for more than half a decade, it appears as though Lucasfilm may be ready to move on from the MandoVerse.

Future plans surrounding this particular Star Wars storytelling effort have buoyed the brand in the time since it was last seen on the big screen. Now, with a new Star Wars movie incoming later this year (and another in 2027), it may be time to say goodbye to the MandoVerse.

For quite some time, several projects set within the interconnected Disney+ Star Wars story have been on the horizon, including Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and the MandoVerse culmination movie. Now, though, the MandoVerse slate looks bare. Not only is Ahsoka Season 2 the only streaming series set within this particular Star Wars era on the official Lucasfilm schedule, but it's also the last known live-action Star Wars streaming series, period.

After The Mandalorian made the transition from streaming tentpole to big-name blockbuster, it has felt as though Lucasfilm is ready to once again put the focus on its theatrical output rather than that on Disney+.

This could potentially mean that if the MandoVerse were to continue in any way, it would be in the cinema rather than on streaming. As indicated by Daniel Richtman's report, Lucasfilm is in a holding pattern right now, just waiting to see what sort of splash Ahsoka Season 2 makes.

If the streamer series does not catch fire, then the studio may sunset the MandoVerse on streaming. And if The Mandalorian & Grogu does well for itself, then the interconnected storytelling effort may be changed into a theatrical-exclusive venture with sequels to the big-screen blockbuster being explored rather than an episodic television series.