Disney Excludes Major Star Wars Sequel From 2026 Release Slate

Fans have spotted one Star Wars sequel missing from Disney's 2026 release slate. 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for the galaxy far, far away. Not only will the star-faring franchise return to theaters for the first time in over six years with the release of Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu, but it will also debut several Disney+ series.

Disney recently confirmed each of these new streaming shows coming to the Disney-owned platform in 2026, as part of its new 2026 preview kit. The Disney resources highlight every major project from the studio across its franchises, including mentions of the latest Marvel movies coming out in the next 12 months and more. However, one title is notably missing from the release calendar.

Ahsoka Season 2 was conspicuously left off Disney's new 2026 release slate, leaving some to wonder if the long-awaited Star Wars sequel will be released next year or not. The only three Star Wars projects mentioned in the new release were The Mandalorian and Grogu, Maul: Shadow Lord, and Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi.

To this point, it has long been assumed that the second season of Dave Filoni's Disney+ series would arrive sometime in 2026. Production on Ahsoka's second batch of episodes ran from April to October 2025, yet no official release information on the project has been made public.

If the series were to follow a similar production timeline to Season 1, an October 2025 wrap date would put its release sometime around August/September 2026. However, if Disney is not even ready to publicly include the title in its 2026 branding, that may not be the case with this latest update.

Ahsoka Season 2 will pick up the planet-hopping story of the 2023 original series, following Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano as she and Natasha Lui Bordizzo's Sabine Wren remain stranded in another galaxy with the villainous Baylan Skoll (now played by Rory McCaan). Season 2 will reportedly also see the return of fan-favorite Star Wars character Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), after his franchise-shaking role in Ahsoka Season 1.

What Is Going on With Ahsoka Season 2?

Lucasfilm

This latest Ahsoka Season 2 update is almost surely going to furrow some brows among Star Wars fans.

After production on the series ended this past fall, it has been widely assumed that the streaming Star Wars sequel would come back in 2026. This was even more the case when one considers that there are no other live-action Star Wars shows set for the next 12 months.

Ahsoka was supposed to be it, right? So, then why was it not included on Disney's 2026 slate?

Well, there is always the chance that it may have been pushed back to 2027, but that seems unlikely. Unless something has gone terribly wrong and extensive reshoots are needed, there is no reason Lucasfilm would have to delay Ahsoka from that expected 2026 date.

Perhaps this is just a case of Disney showcasing its 2026 titles for those with confirmed releases for next year. Every other project listed has been 100% confirmed for next year. Ahsoka has never been outright announced as a 2026 title by Disney. So, with it expected later in the year, maybe Disney will confirm its 2026 releases for those unannounced titles, including Ahsoka Season 2.

What we do know is that whenever it does come, it has to be after The Mandalorian & Grogu, as that film is reported to set up the events of Rosario Dawson's streaming epic.