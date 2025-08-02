A recent listing for Ahsoka Season 2 has revealed a major connection to The Mandalorian, sparking excitement among Star Wars fans. This update hints that the two series will continue intertwining creatively, keeping the Star Wars universe on Disney+ closely connected. With Season 1 of Ahsoka already building on characters and storylines introduced in The Mandalorian, there's much more in store for Season 2 coming in 2026.

Ahsoka Season 2 is bringing back one of The Mandalorian's most celebrated directors. According to a recent talent listing, Bryce Dallas Howard is confirmed to direct at least one episode of the upcoming season, marking her return to the Star Wars universe for the first time since 2023.

Howard has directed standout chapters across the Mandoverse, including "Sanctuary" (Season 1), "The Heiress" (Season 2), and "Guns for Hire" (Season 3) of The Mandalorian, as well as the Din Djarin-centric "Return of the Mandalorian" in The Book of Boba Fett. Her involvement is not only a key connection between Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, but also a promising sign for fans eager for high-quality episodes.

Ahsoka

Howard is set to join a strong slate of directors for Ahsoka Season 2 that includes Dave Filoni, Anders Engström, and returning Season 1 director Jennifer Getzinger.

Known for crafting emotionally rich and action-packed episodes, Howard has become a fan favorite behind the camera in Star Wars TV. Her return suggests Ahsoka Season 2 may continue to lean into the interconnected storytelling of the Mandoverse while maintaining the cinematic quality fans have come to expect.

Ahsoka Season 2 is currently the only live-action Star Wars series on the Disney+ slate, with its release expected in 2026. The new season picks up after the dramatic events of Season 1, following Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as they remain stranded in a distant galaxy. At the same time, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) returns to the main galaxy to rally the remnants of the Empire.

The cast also includes Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Rory McCann, who takes over the role of Baylan Skoll after Ray Stevenson's passing. Produced by Lucasfilm and Golem Creations with Dave Filoni returning as showrunner, the eight-episode season began filming in April 2025 in the UK.

Will The Mandalorian Appear in Ahsoka Season 2?

Pedro Pascal

With Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed to direct at least one episode of Ahsoka Season 2, it's fair to speculate that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin (the Mandalorian himself) could make an appearance.

Howard has helmed episodes of The Mandalorian and the fan-favorite "Return of the Mandalorian" episode in The Book of Boba Fett, which functioned almost entirely as a Mandalorian side story.

That episode not only deepened Djarin's character arc but also spotlighted his relationship with Grogu, his exile from the Mandalorian creed, and the rebuilding of his identity, proving Howard's skill at handling the character.

Djarin returned in The Book of Boba Fett because Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni felt his presence was essential to fully telling Boba Fett's story and continuing the Mandalorian narrative. His appearance also allowed them to explore the emotional fallout of his separation from Grogu, even though many fans were upset or surprised by this choice in 2022.

Adding to the intrigue is the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, set for release in May 2026, likely before Ahsoka Season 2 hits Disney+. According to Favreau, the film will feature an evolved Grogu, who has become more confident in using the Force and is now firmly Mando's apprentice.

Depending on how their story progresses in the movie, it's entirely possible the duo could return to the small screen in Ahsoka, especially with Howard behind the camera once again.