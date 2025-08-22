Crunchyroll Announces 6th Video Game Anime Series (And It's Based On A GOTY Winning Franchise)

Crunchyroll has announced a new anime series based on a huge IP from the video game world. The new animated show adds to the growing trend of video game adaptations in Hollywood, with several franchises transitioning specifically into the anime format. Video game IP is a hot commodity among major studios, with popular franchises being snapped up for adaptations by studios all the time (like Prime Video's recent Wolfenstein acquisition).

While live-action adaptations of these video games are a popular route, the anime or animated treatment has served as a successful option for video games, with shows like Castlevania and Arcane earning top Rotten Tomatoes scores and awards nominations. Crunchyroll has dipped its toes into big franchise names with its original programming and was behind Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Shenmue: The Animation. Now the studio is set on a Game of the Year winner for its next anime video game adaptation.

Every Major Anime Video Game TV Show That's Been Announced

Sekiro: No Defeat

Crunchyroll's latest video game series is an adaptation of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, FromSoftware's 2019 GOTY award-winner set in a fictionalized Japan. The anime series, titled Sekiro: No Defeat was announced at Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

The series is set in the same fictionalized world, which envisions Japan as a fractured country divided into independent nations. The story is set 20 years after the game's events and focuses on Sword Saint Isshin Ashina's grandson, Genichiro. It will be released on Crunchyroll in 2026.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2

Fans of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 got a new insight into the world of Night City with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix anime series that scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The story follows a street kid named David Martinez, outfitted with cybernetics, who becomes a high-end black market mercenary.

Following Season 1's success, Netflix and CDPR confirmed that a second season of Edgerunners was in development in July 2025. The season would tell a new story with different characters.

Ghost of Tsushima

One of the crowning jewels in PlayStation's exclusive collection is Ghost of Tsushima, the fictional samurai adventure story from Sucker Punch Productions. Ghost of Tsushima is popular enough to be in production on two fronts: as a live-action film directed by John Wick's Chad Stahelski, and as an anime series.

The anime series will focus more on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, which served as co-op and multiplayer DLC to the main game. Kamikaze Douga is producing the series, which will stream on Crunchyroll in 2027.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell series has been an action-shooter staple from Ubisoft for years. The games (which are in turn based on Clancy's novels) follow Sam Fisher, a black ops agent tasked with dangerous and high-stakes international missions.

Netflix is turning the gaming franchise into an anime TV show, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, which will stream later in 2025. The show features Liev Schreiber as the voice of Fisher and was written by Derek Kolstad, one of the scribes on the John Wick franchise.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2

Tomb Raider's next live-action adventure is currently being crafted at Amazon, but Netflix is also serving up Lara Croft stories in an animated format. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft stars Hayley Atwell as Lara, with Richard Armitage and Karen Fukuhara also lending their voices to the show, which takes place after the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy from Crystal Dynamics.

Season 1 of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was released to positive reviews in 2024, and a second season, following Lara's journey to find her friend Sam, is in production.

Devil May Cry Season 2

South Korea's Studio Mir is behind Netflix's Devil May Cry anime which adapts Capcom's long-running demon-hunting video game series. The show stars Johnny Yong Bosch as the voice of Dante, the gun-and-sword-wielding demon hunter who becomes entangled with a demon-obsessed terrorist.

Season 2 of Devil May Cry was ordered just one week after Season 1's April debut on Netflix.

