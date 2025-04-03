The Devil May Cry anime is now streaming on Netflix with a cast of classic voice actors from the video game franchise and several new additions.

Based on the beloved Capcom game franchise of the same name, Devil May Cry follows a demon hunter named Dante as he attempts to stop a potential demonic takeover of Earth.

The anime itself comes from Castlevania producer Adi Shankar as the latest R-rated video game epic from the renowned TV creative.

Every Main Character and Cast Member in the Devil May Cry Anime

Johnny Yong Bosch - Dante

Netflix

Johnny Yong Bosch brings to life the central Devil May Cry hero, Dante, in the new anime. Dante is a trenchcoat-wearing, dual pistols-toting paranormal investigator known for his demon-hunting skills. The anime sees the iconic hero attempting to foil a plot for a demonic takeover of his home planet, Earth.

Ironically, this is not the first time voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch has appeared in the Devil May Cry franchise, having previously voiced Devil May Cry 4 hero Nero. His other roles include playing the second Black Ranger in Might Morphin' Power Rangers and Jue Viole Grace in Tower of God.

Scout Taylor-Compton - Lady

Netflix

Lady (played by Scout Taylor Compton) is a fellow demon hunter who has worked with Dante several times over the Devil May Cry franchise. Lady has a complicated past, being the daughter of Devil May Cry 3 villain Arkham (a powerful CEO who attempted to turn into a demon himself).

Taylor-Compton is best known for her work in the Rom Zombie's Halloween duology, The Runaways, and Nashville.

Hoon Lee - The White Rabbit

Netflix

Hoon Lee brings to life the White Rabbit in the animated series. The White Rabbit is a classic Devil May Cry character. He is a demon crime boss seeking to take over the world and unleash his demonic forces on all of humanity.

Lee's other credits include Warrior, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Amazon Prime Video's Bosch.

Chris Coppola - Enzo Ferino

Netflix

Chris Coppola's Enzo Ferino is an Italian-American information broker who has worked with Dante for some time. The character serves as a middleman for Dante on his demon-hunting ventures, offering the series' hero supernatural bounties to pursue.

Coppola previously appeared in hits like Friday the 13th, Beowulf, and The Polar Express.

Kevin Conroy - VP Baines

Netflix

The late, great Kevin Conroy brings to life VP Baines, a new character made exclusively for the Devil May Cry anime on Netflix. In the Devil May Cry universe, VP Baines is the vice president of the United States, leading a team of mercenaries set to take down the dastardly demon known as White Rabbit.

Conroy is one of the most iconic voice actors of his time, known for his work as Batman across dozens of projects featuring the character. Conroy tragically died in November 2022, with Devil May Cry marking his final voice-acting performance

Robbie Daymond - Vergil

Netflix

Vergil (voiced by Robbie Daymond) is Dante's thought-to-be-dead twin brother. He mysteriously returns, however, with a more villainous bent than his brother. In the series, Vergil embraces his demonic heritage and is ready to bring about a demon uprising on Earth.

Fans may recognize Daymond from his appearances in Helldivers 2, Marvel's Spider-Man Disney XD series, and Arcane.

Roger Jackson - Plasma

Netflix

Roger Jackson voices Plasma, a lesser demon working with White Rabbit to bring about the show's central demon invasion.

Jackson can also be seen or heard in the Scream franchise (where he plays the voice of the iconic Ghostface Killer), Powerpuff Girls, and Dishonored.

Ray Chase - Rudra/Agni

Netflix

Not often does an actor get to bring life to a pair of magic swords, but that is exactly what Ray Chase does with Rudra/Agni in the Devil May Cry anime. Rudra and Agni are twin living swords wielded by Dante throughout the franchise, but in the anime, they take a corporeal form as a part of White Rabbit's demon army.

Chase's other work includes X-Men '97, Final Fantasy XV, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Kari Wahlgren - Echidna

Netflix

Kari Wahlgren plays Echidna, a massive plant demoness that Dante encounters during the action-packed events of the Devil May Cry Netflix series.

Wahlgren most recently played Aunt May in Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but also has credits on My Adventures with Superman, Rick and Morty, and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.

Jason Marnocha - Cavaliere

Netflix

Jason Marnocha voices Cavaliere in the new series. Cavaliere is a massive devil-like demon with a large spiked sword and the name of Dante's iconic motorcycle in the games.

Before appearing in Devil May Cry, Marnocha lent his voice to hit projects like Beastars, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Carole & Tuesday.