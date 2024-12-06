Netflix's anime Beastar is back with Season 3, bringing back its stellar English-speaking cast and adding in a few more names for new characters.

Beastars explores societal divides, identity, and morality in a world of anthropomorphic animals grappling with predator-prey dynamics.

Adapted from Paru Itagaki's manga, the final season, which premiered on December 5, promises to conclude the characters' journeys, exploring themes of growth, self-acceptance, and the balance of power in a divided society.

Every Main Voice Actor & Character in Beastars Season 3

Jonah Scott - Legoshi

Jonah Scott

Jonah Scott is known for his role as Legoshi, bringing depth and nuance to the reserved yet emotionally complex gray wolf.

Since Season 1, Scott has captured Legoshi's internal conflicts and quiet determination with a performance that highlights the character’s vulnerabilities and strengths.

Scott is also recognized for roles in anime and video game performances which include Courier in Akudama Drive, Sniper Mask in High-Rise Invasion, Aiden Caldwell in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, and Joe in SK8 the Infinity.

Lara Jill Miller - Haru

Lara Jill Miller

Lara Jill Miller voices Haru, a white dwarf rabbit navigating societal judgment and personal insecurities.

As the lone member of the gardening club, Haru struggles with her reputation but yearns for validation and connection.

Miller is also known for her roles on Gimme a Break! and The Amanda Show, as well as voicing numerous animated characters, including Clifford in Clifford's Puppy Days, Lambie in Doc McStuffins, and Lisa Loud in The Loud House.

Griffin Puatu - Louis

Griffin Puatu

Fans have received Griffin Puatu's commanding performance as Louis well as the proud and ambitious red deer determined to become the next Beastar.

As the drama club's star actor, Louis's confidence masks deep insecurities and a complicated moral compass.

Besides Beastars, Puatu is known for voicing Ganke Lee in Spider-Man 2, Bosch in Street Fighter 6, and Sunday in Honkai: Star Rail.

Ben Diskin - Jack

Ben Diskin

Ben Diskin lends warmth and loyalty to the character of Jack, Legoshi’s lifelong Labrador Retriever friend.

Jack's unwavering support and cheerful demeanor make him a grounding presence in Legoshi's tumultuous life.

In addition, Diskin is known for voicing Numbuh 1 and Numbuh 2 in Codename: Kids Next Door, Joseph Joestar in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins, and Young Xehanort in the Kingdom Hearts series.

Keith Silverstein - Gohin

Keith Silverstein

Keith Silverstein portrays Gohin, the gruff yet compassionate panda who serves as a mentor and psychiatrist to carnivores struggling with their instincts.

Gohin's no-nonsense approach and fierce dedication to rehabilitation shine through Silverstein's rugged yet empathetic performance.

Silverstein has also been heard as Johan Liebert in Monster, Hisoka in Hunter × Hunter, Robert E.O. Speedwagon in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Gabriel Agreste/Hawk Moth in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Torbjörn in Overwatch, and Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

Lauren Landa - Juno

Lauren Landa

Lauren Landa voices Juno, a gray wolf who is both ambitious and deeply infatuated with Legoshi. Determined to create a peaceful coexistence between carnivores and herbivores, Juno's passion and optimism are evident in Landa's portrayal.

Landa is also known for her roles as Litchi Faye-Ling in BlazBlue, Leia Rolando in Tales of Xillia, Kyoko Sakura in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Annie Leonhart in Attack on Titan, and Sailor Neptune in the Sailor Moon dub.

Brian Beacock - Gon

Brian Beacock

Brian Beacock brings authority to the character of Gon, the Siberian tiger headmaster of Cherryton Academy.

As a member of the All-Organism Council, Gon’s leadership is pivotal in maintaining order and selecting new Beastars.

Brian Keith Beacock is recognized for his roles as Byonko in Zatch Bell, Takato Matsuki in Digimon Tamers, Yumichika Ayasegawa in Bleach, Yamato Delgado in Battle B-Daman, and Monokuma in the Danganronpa franchise.

Libe Barer - Seven

Libe Barer

Libe Barer plays Seven, a character whose perspective offers insight into the societal divides within the Beastars world.

Seven's interactions reflect a mix of curiosity and skepticism, which Barer explores well through her performance.

Barer is best known for her role as Carly Bowman in the Amazon Prime original series Sneaky Pete.

Matthew Waterson - Yahya

Matthew Waterson

Matthew Waterson voices Yahya, a horse and former Beastar who serves as a complex figure of authority and moral ambiguity.

Waterson's commanding tone conveys Yahya's wisdom, cunning, and conflicted ideals. Watterson has gained attention for his roles as Magneto in X-Men '97, Doom Slayer in Doom Eternal, Virgil in Fallout 4, and Ornn in League of Legends.

SungWon Cho - Sagwan

SungWon Cho

SungWon Cho, or ProZD, portrays Sagwan, a minor but impactful character within the Beastars.

ProZD is well known for his YouTube comedy skits and reviews, as well as other voice acting roles like FL4K in Borderlands 3, Holst in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Ratatoskr in God of War Ragnarök.

Bob Buchholz - Ogma

Bob Buchholz

Bob Buchholz lends his voice as Ogma, a lion deeply entrenched in the Beastars’ political and societal dynamics.

Buchholz is a long-time voice actor most recognizable for his roles as Ryu in Akira and Gene Starwind in Outlaw Star.

Kyle Hebert - Saiga

Kyle Hebert

Kyle Hebert voices Saiga, adding gravitas and intensity to this carnivore’s journey. Saiga's struggles with societal expectations are layered into Hebert's emotive delivery in Beastars.

Hebert is probably most recognizable for voicing Gohan and the narrator in Dragon Ball, Sōsuke Aizen in Bleach, Kamina in Gurren Lagann, and Ryu in the Street Fighter series.

Sarah Natochenny - Ako

Sarah Natochenny

Sarah Natochenny's portrayal of Ako, a spirited and determined herbivore, highlights the courage required to stand out in Cherryton’s complex social environment.

There's no doubt that Natochenny is best known for voicing Ash Ketchum and various other characters in the English dub of Pokémon.

Jason Marnocha - Gosha

Jason Marnocha

Jason Marnocha's portrayal of Gosha, Legoshi's Komodo dragon grandfather, captures the character's mix of wisdom, tenderness, and regret.

Marnocha has a career of voicing some iconic characters, including Megatron in Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy and Jor-El in My Adventures with Superman.

Ilyssa Levy - Lisa

Ilyssa Levy

Ilyssa Levy voices the minor character of Lisa, a deer whose interactions with the central cast offer commentary on the struggles of identity and acceptance.

Levy, known online as Illymation, is a story-time animator on YouTube, with 2.61 million subscribers.

Darren Criss - Melon

Darren Criss

Darren Criss delivers a chilling and multifaceted performance as Melon, a hybrid villain whose psychopathy and charm make him a formidable foe.

Criss has gained recognition for his role as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which earned him Emmy and Golden Globe awards, and for starring in the TV series Glee.

Kellen Goff - Free

Kellen Goff

Kellen Goff plays Free, a hot-headed lion and member of the Shishigumi, he is known for his fiery temperament and eagerness to take charge in turf wars.

Goff is best known for his roles as Funtime Freddy, Fredbear, and other characters in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, as well as his work in My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and Attack on Titan.

Alejandro Saab - Eado

Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab voices Eado, adding energy and personality to this supporting character.

Saab is recognized for voice roles such as Gabimaru in Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Izumi Miyamura in Horimiya, and Cyno in Genshin Impact.

In addition to his voice work, Saab runs a YouTube channel called KaggyFilms.

All seasons of Beastars are now streaming on Netflix.