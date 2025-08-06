DCU's 8th Team Up Project Gets Exciting Production Update

DC Studios has an eighth team-up project taking promising steps forward to production. Having penned a supposedly stellar script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, DC Studios handed writer Ana Nogueira the pen for another major DCU movie. The rising scribe reportedly began work on a Teen Titans adaptation last March to bring DC's iconic sidekick team to the big screen. The DCU blockbuster has been rumored to feature the Teen Titans' classic line-up of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg, albeit with an unexpected choice for its Boy of Wonder.

More recently, DC Studios confirmed that Nogueira is moving on to write another DCU movie, scripting the highly anticipated Wonder Woman reboot. Naturally, this raised concerns about whether her shift to the Themiscyrian princess meant Teen Titans was being left behind, especially after James Gunn confirmed he had recently killed a greenlit DCU movie due to script struggles.

But it seems Teen Titans fans have nothing to worry about, as, according to The InSneider, Nogueira already turned in a draft for the youthful team-up. While the script may require tweaking, that may be saved for after the busy writer finishes Wonder Woman (which is a top priority for DC Studios), this production update ought to reassure Teen Titans fans that the movie is far from off the table.

The superhero youngster unit has starred in over 14 seasons of animated TV across Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! Meanwhile, a darker, Arrowverse-esque take brought the team to live-action for the first time in HBO Max's Titans, which ended in 2023 after four seasons amid behind-the-scenes changes at DC.

Teen Titans is one of eight team-up/ensemble movies and shows confirmed to exist in the new DCU, some of which have already been released:

Creature Commandos

The DCU began on HBO Max in December with Creature Commandos, which assembled a team of monsters such as The Bride, Doctor Phosphorus, G.I. Robot, and Weasel for a mission in Pokolistan. The seven-episode adult animated series was a smash hit with fans and, excitingly, Season 2 is "on a fast track."

The Authority

DC Studios confirmed The Authority is set to unite some questionable anti-heroes for a big-screen blockbuster that still has no script, two years after its announcement. The DCU introduced its first member of the Authority with the Engineer appearing in Superman, but further Wildstorm characters such as Midnighter, Apollo, Jack Hawksmoor, and Jenny Sparks could join the roster.

Lanterns

Lanterns may not appear to be a team-up to the naked eye, but it will unite three Justice Leaguers, all of whom happen to hail from the Green Lantern Corps, to investigate a murder in the American heartland. Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will all wear the iconic emerald ring in the 2026 HBO series, which might even be R-rated.

Bane & Deathstroke

Perhaps the most unexpected team-up movie on the way from DC Studios is the Bane/Deathstroke flick being penned by Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton. Details about the villainous DC crossover are scarce, but many have theorized this will expand into a bigger team-up with other members of the Secret Six.

The Brave and the Bold

Believe it or not, Batman and Robin haven't teamed up in live-action in this millennium after their 1997 flop from Joel Schumacher that needs no introduction. The Dark Knight and his Boy of Wonder (aka Damian Wayne) will unite in The Brave and the Bold, a father-son tale that could become even more of an ensemble thanks to other members of the Bat Family appearing.

Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost may be more of an ensemble than a team-up, taking on the world of Themyscira and the Amazons in Game of Thrones-esque fashion. The Wonder Woman spin-off has been moving along slowly but surely at DC Studios and will explore this society of female warriors, years before Diana's birth.

BONUS.) The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad's place in the reboot comes with something of an asterisk, as James Gunn has described that, while its events happened similarly in the DCU as the old DCEU, he prefers to think of it as "vague memories." That said, for the most part, Task Force X's R-rated romp in Corto Maltese, where they took down Project Starfish, could be considered the DCU's first big team-up.

