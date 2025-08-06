Wednesday Season 2's Main Character Ages for Pugsley, Enid, Wednesday Addams & Others Get Indicated In Part 1

The ages of the core cast of characters in Wednesday Season 2 are not similar to those of their real-life actors. Tim Burton's coming-of-age horror comedy series from Netflix brings back the prominent members of The Addams Family and introduces many new individuals tied to Jenna Ortega's titular protagonist. While other The Addams Family movies and shows depict the family as a group that never ages due to their same looks in every iteration, Netflix's version subtly confirms Wednesday's age in Season 1, debunking the theory that these characters never age a day.

Wednesday Season 2 revealed that it is set in a brand-new school year, which is set at least a year after the wild events of the Season 1 finale. This could hint at how old the characters are in the show's sophomore run.

How Old Is Pugsley, Enid, Wednesday & More in Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday

The opening moments of Wednesday Season 1, Episode 6 confirmed that Wednesday Addams is 16 years old after Enid and her classmates surprised her with a birthday cake, saying, "Happy 16th birthday, Wednesday."

While Collider suggested in September 2024 that there would be a two-year time jump between Seasons 1 and 2, Wednesday Season 2's premiere (specifically the first six minutes) revealed that Wednesday had an eventful summer where she caught the Kansas City Scalper, and she went back to Nevermore for a new school year.

Given the summer break after the Wednesday Season 1 finale, Wednesday is still 16 years old when Season 2 begins.

Enid

Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) is in the same year as Wednesday, meaning she is a sophomore at Nevermore at the start of Wednesday Season 2. While the series did not explicitly state her age, there is a good chance that she is also 16 years old, which is the same age as Wednesday.

At the center of the mystery in Wednesday Season 2 is Enid's looming, tragic fate after Wednesday sees her death in one of her visions. This puts Wednesday on high alert as she tries to protect her best friend from dying.

Pugsley

Pugsley is Wednesday's younger brother. After developing his electricity superpowers, he is set to start a new chapter in Nevermore. In every other adaptation of The Addams Family, it has been established that Pugsley is two years younger than Wednesday.

If this is the case in the Netflix version, then Pugsley is 14 years old in Season 2, considering Wednesday is confirmed to be 16 years old.

Bianca Barclay

As one of the superpowered characters in Wednesday Season 2, Bianca Barclay returns with a new mission in the show's sophomore run. She is one of Wednesday's closest allies in Season 1. Although her age is not explicitly stated in the series, some have assumed that Bianca is in the same age bracket as Wednesday, likely being 16 or 17 years old.

Morticia Addams

Morticia Addams is the renowned matriarch of the Addams Family. Based on clues from Season 1 (such as Nevermore's yearbook in the archives), it confirms that Morticia and Gomez are from the Class of 1991, meaning that they graduated that year and were 18 years old then.

If that's the case, and Wednesday Season 1 is set in 2023, Morticia and Gomez are in their 50s, potentially between 50 and 52 years old.

Gomez Addams

Gomez Addams is the proud and happy-go-lucky patriarch of The Addams Family. Given that he is in the same batch as his wife, Morticia, it is reasonable to assume that he would be the same age as hers, meaning he could be between 50 and 52 years old in Wednesday Season 2.

Principal Barry Dort

Principal Barry Dort is the new Outcast-approved principal of Nevermore, but he may end up being one of Wednesday's enemies in Season 2 due to his hidden agenda. Season 2, Part 1 didn't reveal the exact age of Principal Dort, but it can be assumed that he is between 40 and 50 years old due to his familiarity with Morticia's time at Nevermore and her family's history.

Rosaline Rotwood

Rosaline Rotwood (who will be portrayed on-screen by Lady Gaga in Wednesday's Season 2, Part 2) is described as a "legendary Nevermore teacher" and someone who is "mysterious and enigmatic."

Given her status as legendary, he could end up being an ageless Outcast who has been active in the academe for many years.

Miss Capri

Miss Isadora Capri is the new head of music at Nevermore Academy and a confirmed werewolf on Wednesday Season 2. While it has been established in other lore that werewolves age slowly than regular humans, Enid appears to be normal in terms of aging, meaning that the situation could be the same for Capri.

Given her new status as a teacher, it's possible she is in her 30s or early 40s.

Agnes Demille

Agnes Demille is Wednesday's creepy fangirl mini-me who torments her during Happy Prank Day at Nevermore. Season 2, Episode 2 confirmed Agnes' age as 13 years old after Wednesday called her out by describing her crazed stalker as "an invisible 13-year-old."

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday Season 2 follows the titular Addams Family daughter as she tries to save her best friend, Enid, from certain death after being threatened by a mysterious stalker. The series stars Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Steve Buscemi, Haley Joel Osment, and Luis Guzman. Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 premiered on Netflix on August 6, 2025.