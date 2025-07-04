Wednesday Season 2 Will Bring Back 8 Superpowered Characters from Season 1

Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday will feature plenty of wild and creepy superpowers, including those from over half a dozen characters coming back from Season 1. Based on the long-standing Addams Family lore, Wednesday features some of the most memorable characters from the supernatural side of the entertainment world. This comes with plenty of creepy superpowers to put on display, which will only be done more in the show's second season.

Wednesday Season 2 is confirmed to bring eight superpowered characters back from Season 1. Behind Jenna Ortega's leading young heroine, these powers will only add to the drama expected to drive these new episodes forward this year. From Wednesday's well-known family members to a vast collection of classmates at Nevermore Academy, powers and abilities will take up much of the spotlight for a show Netflix expects to be one of 2025's biggest hits.

Every Superpowered Character in Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega

Before Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) gets to Nevermore Academy, fans learn of the psychic visions she has at random, usually brought on by touching another person or item. Throughout the season, she gains more control over her abilities, and she also learns that her powers come from both sides of her family, specifically with her father's ancestors being known for having skills as a witch and a psychic, too.

Pugsley

Isaac Ordonez

While Pugsley has yet to reveal his superpowers in Wednesday, trailers for Season 2 have teased him unveiling the ability to shoot electric blasts from his fingertips, similarly to his uncle, Fester. He is likely to reach the age where these powers reveal themselves in upcoming episodes, which should make for an exciting reveal for the youngest Addams family child.

Morticia

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Not usually known for her powers in past adaptations, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) started having visions when she was about 16 years old at Nevermore Academy. Due to her personality being so much different than Wednesday's, her psychic visions are not as dark; they are also expected to play more of a role in Season 2 than they did in Season 1.

Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen

Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester Addams, just like past adaptations of the character, has the unique ability to generate electricity through his body. Using them for both nefarious and good-hearted means in Season 1 (including zapping Thing back to life), Fester's electric energy is sure to make an impactful return in Season 2.

Enid

Emma Myers

While Enid Sinclair's (Emma Myers) powers were not revealed until the end of Wednesday Season 1, she made her arrival in grand fashion when she transformed into a werewolf in the Season 1 finale. While it is still unknown if or when she will transform again in Season 2, many are hopeful to see Enid wolf out against anybody who comes for her and Wednesday.

Bianca

Joy Sunday

Known for her one-of-a-kind greenish-blue eyes, Joy Sunday's Bianca Barclay is a siren who attends Nevermore Academy with Wednesday. Using her voice, she has the power of suggestion, which she can utilize to lure people into following her and doing her bidding almost at will.

Ajax

Georgie Farmer

Georgie Farmer's Ajax Petropolus, who dates Enid Sinclair in Season 1, is another Nevermore student, and he is known to be a gorgon. Using he snakes on his head, which are always under a beanie, he can petrify others and turn them to stone, effectively killing them.

Eugene

Moosa Mostafa

Although Moosa Mostafa's Eugene does not show off his powers often in Season 1, he has a special ability called Apikinesis, meaning he can control swarms of bees. Using them to protect Wednesday from Marilyn Thornhill in Season 1, these abilities remain mostly unexplored, but there could be more opportunities for him to show those powers off in Season 2.

Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Christopher Lloyd, and more, Wednesday Season 2 will pick up with the titular Wednesday Addams in her second year at Nevermore Academy. Going to school with her younger brother, Pugsley, the season is expected to dive further into the Addams family's history while giving the titular heroine new challenges to face. Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 will debut on Netflix on August 6, and Part 2 will arrive on September 3.