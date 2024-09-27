New Wednesday Season 2 Video Shows Hilarious Jenna Ortega & Emma Myers Antics

A new video from the set of Wednesday Season 2 sees cast members Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers participate in a viral video trend.

The second season of Netflix's most popular English-language TV show of all time is currently in production, with Wednesday potentially aiming for a 2025 release date for its new episodes.

Most recently seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega stars as the titular Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, who is sent to the supernatural Nevermore Academy. Once there she reluctantly becomes a roommate to a bright and bubbly werewolf roommate, Enid Sinclair (played by Myers).

Jenna Ortega And Emma Myers Appear In New Wednesday Viral Video

Filming of Wednesday is currently underway in Ireland and the cast members have found ways to entertain themselves in between takes.

A new video posted by Netflix's social accounts shows Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega in costume as their characters, on what looks to be the Nevermore Academy set.

The video shows Myers asking, "Hey, can you guys watch my bestie?" before placing the camera in front of Ortega and disappearing out of the frame. The following 15 seconds see Ortega stare at the character unmoving and unblinking, before Myers reappears to retrieve the camera, saying, "thanks!"

The video itself is an adoption of a popular TikTok trend that sees the creator ask the viewers to watch something for them (like a colleague, pet, celebrity etc) while they disappear to do something. While they're away the participant will usually engage in some funny antics.

This Wednesday set video plays out in a similar format, but as is true of their characters, Ortega as Wednesday does nothing at all while Enid is away.

Ortega famously does not blink while on-screen as Wednesday, and that skill can also be seen in this short clip.

While the video doesn't hint at any new plot developments in Wednesday Season 2, it does show the fun antics the cast members are enjoying on set and how naturally they fit their character's personalities.

Wednesday Season 2 Theories and Speculation

Not much is known about Wednesday Season 2's plot at this stage, apart from the fact she will return to Nevermore Academy, perhaps to solve another supernatural crime.

What is known is that the Wednesday cast will be one member short following the assault allegations made against Percy Hynes White, who appeared as Xavier in Season 1.

That being said, a number of new cast members will join the story in Season 2 of Wednesday, including Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Thandiwe Newton.

Wednesday Season 2 may also visit a new location. The costume designer for the Netflix series, Colleen Atwood, hinted that the Addams Family mansion may be involved somehow, which many viewers will likely be familiar with after the mansion became a famous set in the original 1960s sitcom.

While Wednesday Season 2's release is still some time away, more exciting teases and cast bloopers will likely be shared in the coming months as shooting for the series continues.

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.