When Will Wednesday Season 2 Come Out? New Update Points to Premiere Window

Wednesday Season 2 might be close to releasing after a new update teased a potential release window on Netflix.

Wednesday is coming up on nearly two years since its initial Netflix debut in November 2022, leaving many worried about potential problems behind the scenes. Filming for Wednesday Season 2 kicked off in May, which followed extended delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023.

Season 2 will see Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams return to Nevermore Academy alongside characters like Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair. While story details are unknown, Tim Burton and crew will bring back much of what made Season 1 such a hit beyond the all-star cast.

Netflix

Speaking with Deadline while promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wednesday producer Tommy Harper shared an update on production for Season 2.

Harper explained how he and director Tim Burton wanted to fully focus on the Beetlejuice sequel ahead of its September 6 premiere. He also confirmed he would be shooting the last two episodes of Wednesday starting on October 2:

"It’s been a very busy time. We wanted to give all our attention to 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' to get it out into world, and then go to Dublin to finish up 'Wednesday.' We’ll be shooting the last two episodes from October 2."

This comes only a few weeks after Netflix shared a video from the set of Wednesday Season 2 showing Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers hanging out in between takes.

When Could Wednesday Season 2 Release?

Based on the fact that the last two episodes are being currently filmed, production will most likely wrap either in November or December.

For reference, filming for Season 1 took place between September 2021 and March 2022 before the series made its debut on Netflix on November 23, 2022. There was about a seven-month gap between the end of filming and its streaming arrival.

Should this stay consistent for Wednesday Season 2, the expectation is that new episodes will be ready to air sometime in Summer 2025, possibly by June or July. As of writing, Netflix has not narrowed down a release timeframe outside of it being sometime next year.

Due to its spooky nature, Netflix could make the call to push its release date to sometime near Halloween, which would delay its debut by about three or four months.

However, considering how widely popular Season 1 was, the streamer will likely look to push new episodes as soon as they are ready.

Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.